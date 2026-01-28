Uctrtc - Test Engineer Bus
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a UCTRTC - Test engineer bus on behalf of our client.
ob summary THE CUSTOMER Our automotive client in Mälardalen is expanding, and we are looking for a senior Vehicle tester with experience from automotive development with D drivers license.
ASSIGNMENT You will be a part of a team at bus development as a vehicle tester.
PROFILE Mandatory - responsible and self-driven - structural and well organized - curious and innovative - hands-on team player - D drivers license - Experience of testing, full-vehicle or subsystem
Meriting: - Earlier experience from our customer - Experience in full-vehicle testing - Earlier experience from bus development and testing - DE driver 's license
APPLICATION Access takes place as soon as possible. Therefore, we would like an answer as soon as possible, candidate evaluation takes place on an ongoing basis. Make sure that your CV is up to date.
Additional information - The work will be conducted onsite at our customer in Södertälje
Other Information :
Start Date : 2026-04-01
Assignment duration: 6 months with possible extension
Application Deadline : 2026-03-30
Work Model : On-site
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
