Two doctoral studentships in Sociology
2024-01-10
Södertörns högskola (Södertörn University) in south Stockholm is a dynamic institute of higher education with a unique profile and high academic standard. A large proportion of the university staff holds doctorates and there is a strong link between undergraduate education and research. Södertörn University has around 13 000 students and 840 employees. Undergraduate and postgraduate education and research are conducted in the Humanities, Social Sciences, Life Sciences, Technology and Education. Our site is in Flemingsberg. Södertörn University is an equal opportunities employer.
The main workplace for doctoral students is the Sociology Department at the School of Social Sciences, where they learn to conduct independent scholarly research. Here, research is conducted within the following sub-fields of sociology: political sociology (social movements, organisations, civil society, etc.); social stratification (ethnicity, class, gender, etc.); sociological criminology (surveillance, violence, etc.); sociology of organisation; urban sociology; sociology of education; sociology of social welfare and social policy; sociology of migration, sociology of work. While the discipline has a global analytical orientation, many of our projects focus specifically on the Baltic Sea region, Eastern Europe, the Nordic countries, and the European Union. Moreover, the Sociology Department and doctoral students are strongly engaged in national and international sociology networks, as well as engaging in multidisciplinary cooperation through the Centre for the Study of Political Organisation (CPO) and Reinvent - the Centre for City Dynamics at Södertörn University.
As a doctoral student in Sociology, you will join a research environment that offers multidisciplinary perspectives and an advanced curriculum.
This position includes admission to third-cycle education, i.e. research level, and employment on a doctoral studentship at the School of Social Sciences at Södertörn University. The intended outcome for admitted students is a PhD. The programme covers 240 credits, which is the equivalent of four years of full-time study. The position may be extended by a maximum of one year due to the inclusion of departmental duties, i.e. education, research and/or administration (equivalent to no more than 20% of full-time). Other grounds for extension could be leave of absence because of illness or for service in the defence forces, an elected position in a trade union/student organisation, or parental leave. Provisions relating to employment on a doctoral studentship are in the Higher Education Ordinance, Chapter 5, Sections 1-7.
Adrienne Sörbom, Professor of Sociology, School of Social Sciences, adrienne.sorbom@sh.se
Liudmila Voronova, Director of Studies, School of Social Sciences, liudmila.voronova@sh.se
Florence Fröhlig, Director of Studies, Baltic and East European Graduate School (BEEGS), florence.frohlig@sh.se
Ulrica Lindbäck, Human Resources Officer, School of Social Sciences, ulrica.lindback@sh.se Ersättning
