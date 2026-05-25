Commercial Finance & Contracts Manager
SPI Global Play AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Malmö
2026-05-25
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Global Leisure Group - Malmö, Sweden
Would you like to work in an international group where business, finance, legal structure, and commercial thinking come together in exciting projects around the world?
We are now looking for a driven and structured Commercial Finance & Contracts Manager to take a key role within financing solutions, quotation management, commercial contracts, and international project support within Global Leisure Group.
This is a unique opportunity for someone who enjoys combining finance, commercial management, business development, and legal coordination in a fast-growing international environment within the leisure and entertainment industry.
We are especially looking for a motivated and ambitious person who wants to grow together with the company, work internationally, and build a long-term career within the Group. For the right candidate, there are excellent opportunities for professional and international growth within the organization.
About Global Leisure Group
Global Leisure Group is an international group operating within the Family Entertainment and leisure industry with projects across the world.
We develop, design, manufacture, and deliver:
Family Entertainment Centers (FECs)
Indoor playgrounds
Trampoline parks
Adventure concepts
Water attractions
Themed entertainment environments
We work with everything from concept development and design to production, installation, service, and financing solutions.
About the Role
As Commercial Finance & Contracts Manager, you will be responsible for developing and managing commercial and financial solutions towards customers globally.
You will work closely with:
customers
sales teams
banks and financing partners
export credit institutions
leasing companies
internal project teams
company management
You will play a key role in ensuring that projects are:
commercially structured
financially viable
legally secured
correctly budgeted and calculated
Main Responsibilities
Financing Solutions & Customer Financing
You will be responsible for structuring and coordinating:
Export credit / ECA financing solutions
Leasing structures
Rental solutions
International project financing
Customer communication regarding financing
Collection of required documentation and application materials
Coordination with banks, credit institutions, and financing partners
You will ensure that all financing applications and supporting documentation are accurate, complete, and professionally prepared.
Quotation & Commercial Calculation Management
You will also be responsible for the company's quotation and calculation department.
This includes:
Ensuring that project budgets and calculations are correctly structured
Ensuring proper margins and commercial conditions
Developing processes and structure around quotation workflows
Supporting the organization in how quotations and calculations should be prepared
Quality assurance of larger projects and commercial proposals
Contracts & Commercial Legal Coordination
An important part of the role includes working with:
Sales agreements
Commercial contracts
Financing agreements
Leasing agreements
Security documentation
Registration of securities and liens in different countries
You do not need to be a lawyer, but you should have a solid understanding of:
commercial contracts
risk management
documentation and structure
international business transactions
We Are Looking For Someone Who
Is driven, ambitious, and wants to grow long-term within the company
Wants to work in an international business environment
Has experience within finance, commercial management, business control, or similar areas
Has strong commercial understanding
Is highly structured and detail-oriented
Enjoys working with customers and international projects
Understands basic legal and contractual matters
Has experience with budgeting, quotation management, or financial calculations
Is capable of working independently and taking ownership
Has excellent English communication skills, both written and spoken
It is considered an advantage if you have experience with:
export financing
ECA/export credit solutions
leasing structures
international project business
project-driven organizations
commercial security structures
We Offer
A key position within an international group
The opportunity to work on exciting projects around the world
Strong opportunities for career growth within the Group
A fast-paced and entrepreneurial environment
International exposure and development
Short decision-making paths and significant responsibility
Location
The position is based at our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden.
International travel may occur.
Application
Please send your CV and personal presentation to:hr@globalleisure.grou
p
Please mark your application:
Commercial Finance & Contracts Manager
Interviews are conducted continuously, and the position may be filled before the final application date. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
E-post: hr@globalleisure.group Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare SPI Global Play AB
(org.nr 556508-2897), https://www.globalleisure.group/
Skrittgatan 8 (visa karta
)
213 77 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Global Leisure Group AB Jobbnummer
9927387