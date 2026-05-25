Operational Controller to Beyond Gravity Linköping
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2026-05-25
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Operational Controller
Challenge the Impossible
About Beyond Gravity
Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Beyond Gravity is not your typical space company. We're a unique blend of agility, speed, and innovation, fusing a start-up mindset with decades of industry expertise and a track record of 100% mission success. Our dynamic team of over 1800 professionals, spread across 12 locations in six countries, is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what is technically feasible. We're not just building crucial products for the satellites and launchers industry, we're helping to improve life on earth.
Your crew
The Operations Controller supports series and non-series production by providing timely financial and operational insights that drive performance, efficiency, and cost optimization. The role is a key interface between production management and finance, working closely with the Director Operations and the Business Unit Controller to align manufacturing execution with budget, forecast, and business targets.
Your mission
Financial Monitoring & Reporting:
Track and analyze daily, weekly, and monthly production performance metrics (e.g., productivity, scrap rate, OEE, throughput).
Monitor production costs, including labor, materials, and overhead.
Prepare variance analyses (e.g., actual vs. budget, standard vs. actual cost) and recommend corrective actions.
Prepare business cases for CAPEX investments and closely monitor follow ups on approved investments
Operational Support:
Collaborate closely with operations managers and team leaders to understand operational drivers.
Participate in regular operational meetings and site activities to stay aligned with current priorities, issues, and process updates.
Budgeting & Forecasting:
Support annual budgeting and periodic forecasting processes for operations-related cost centers.
Assist in setting standard costs and monitoring adherence throughout the year.
Inventory & Material Control:
Analyze inventory movements and WIP (work-in-progress) to ensure accuracy and efficiency.
Monitor material usage variances and support inventory audits and reconciliation activities.
Process Improvement:
Develop and enhance reporting tools, dashboards, and KPIs using ERP and BI systems.
Drive automation of routine reporting tasks to reduce manual work and improve accuracy.
Your story
Must's:
University degree in Finance, Accounting, Business Administration or equivalent.
7+ years of experience in operations controlling or manufacturing finance, preferably in a mix of high-volume series production environment and low series
Strong understanding of manufacturing processes and cost accounting principles.
Proficient in ERP systems (e.g., SAP) and data analysis tools (e.g., Excel, Power BI).
Excellent analytical skills with attention to detail and accuracy.
Strong communication skills and ability to work cross-functionally on the shop floor and with senior management
Nice to have's:
Experience with Lean Manufacturing and Continuous Improvement methodologies.
Knowledge of production scheduling, logistics, and capacity planning.
Familiarity with ISO, IATF 16949, or other industry-specific quality standards.
Provide data-based support for continuous improvement initiatives (e.g., Lean, Six Sigma, Kaizen).
Why Beyond Gravity?
To work in a growing high technology company with career opportunities within the site or internationally.
You will be a part of an engaged team with the ambition to innovate space!
We offer a hybrid work situation, high flexibility and autonomy, and a great team to develop and have fun with.
Wellness allowance via the benefits portal Epassi. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: catarina.afonsorio@beyondgravity.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Beyond Gravity Sweden AB
(org.nr 556134-2204)
Pilotgatan 5 (visa karta
)
582 78 LINKÖPING Jobbnummer
9927358