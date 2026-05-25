Emergency System Network Radio Developer
Professional Galaxy AB / Foto- och filmjobb / Göteborg Visa alla foto- och filmjobb i Göteborg
2026-05-25
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Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking an Emergency System Network Radio Developer for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
Emergency System Network Radio Developer, nivå 4 Your Role Design, develop, and maintain radio software solutions. Work with modern protocols and technologies (e.g. SIP and 3GPP) Collaborate with cross-functional Agile teams to deliver high-performance, scalable, and resilient systems. Work with our partners and customers to build tomorrow's solutions Comprehend an existing solution and work towards MVP 's Continuously explore and implement new technologies that enhance our communication capabilities. Participate in end-to-end system design, from architecture to deployment. Your skills You will already have expertise in the following: C#.NET Core Experience in multithreaded applications Test driven development TDD Source control as Git Strong communication skills both with the team and externally BDD Distributed services Team City (CICD) or similar
It is advantageous if you have experience in the following: SIP signaling/RTP Realtime Transport Protocol SQL Docker Wireshark Linux
Other Information Period: 6 mån Location: Göteborg
Svar önskas snarast, dock senast 2026-06-02
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employmxent, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7784899-2017043". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Göteborgs Centralstation (visa karta
)
411 03 GÖTEBORG Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047 Jobbnummer
9927365