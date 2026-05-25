Senior C++ Developers
Professional Galaxy AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-05-25
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Karlshamn
, Karlskrona
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise within IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
We are now seeking a Senior C++ Developers for one of our clients.
About the assignment:
Senior C++ Engineer - Quality & ASPICE for High Performance Platform The assignment focuses on quality work for approximately 50k lines of utility C++ code distributed across several common software components. The codebase includes areas such as concurrency handling, memory allocators and backports from newer C++ standards.
You will work with: SW development in C++ 14 and system design/architecture Requirement decomposition and detailed design documentation Requirement traceability according to the ASPICE V-model Writing unit and integration tests in C++ Improving software quality and code structure Bug fixing and behavioural issue analysis Refactoring and moving common functionality into reusable utility components CI/CD test monitoring and fault tracing Agile development and continuous delivery processes
Responsibilities Create complete traceable test and requirement coverage from SWE.2 to SWE.5 according to ASPICE Write unit and integration tests in C++ Ensure compliance with VCC coding standards (C++14 AUTOSAR) Perform advanced fault tracing and mitigation Structure code, tests and documentation according to established standards and processes Monitor and maintain stable test execution in CI/CD pipelines Participate in daily standups, refinement sessions, retrospectives and release activities
Required Competence We are looking for engineers with experience in: Modern C++ development (C++14) Unit and integration testing in C++ Software quality work and traceability Requirement analysis and documentation CI/CD driven software development Fault tracing and debugging in complex systems Agile software development
Experience working with: ASPICE AUTOSAR C++ coding standards Architectural and detailed software design Test frameworks and automated testing environments
Tools & Environment You will work in an advanced engineering environment with access to: AI-powered code editing tools JIRA and Confluence State-of-the-art test frameworks Software emulators Hardware rigs Data analytics tools Modern CI/CD infrastructure
Practical Information Location: On-site in Lund Assignment length: Approximately 1.5 years
Uppdragsstart: 2026-06-08
Distansarbete: Nej
Uppdragslängd:
Område: Lund, Sweden
Svar senast: 2026-06-04
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV in english
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Offer continuously: Please note that for this role we offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested, we recommend that you apply immediately. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7769819-2017067". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Lund Station (visa karta
)
222 21 LUND Kontakt
Ritu Sareen ritu.sareen@progalaxy.se 0046737439047 Jobbnummer
9927380