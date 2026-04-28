Treasury Specialist

JobBusters AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-28


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Your New Role
Now, they're looking for a Treasury Specialist who thrives where precision meets pace, someone who can own the details while seeing the bigger financial picture.
We're partnering with a world-leading digital platform that operates on a massive global scale, where billions of transactions, currencies, and users interact every day. Behind the scenes, a high-performing Treasury function ensures liquidity flows, risks are managed, and operations run flawlessly.
You'll play a key role within a global Treasury team spanning Europe and the U.S., supporting both day-to-day operations and forward-looking initiatives. T
What You'll Be Doing
Treasury Operations

Own and execute back-office processes: FX trade administration, settlements, reconciliations, and month-end closing

Ensure smooth operation of automated treasury workflows and systems

Act as a guardian of accuracy, control, and continuity

Risk Management

Monitor liquidity, FX exposure, and counterparty risk within established frameworks

Support reporting and provide insights to senior stakeholders

Help maintain a proactive approach to financial risk

Projects & Optimization

Contribute to treasury-related initiative systems, controls, and process improvements

Identify opportunities for automation, efficiency, and stronger governance

Collaborate cross-functionally to elevate treasury capabilities.

Company Presentation
Our client is a global tech company offering popular streaming services to millions of users worldwide. With a vibrant headquarters in Stockholm they provide a flexible environment where creativity and innovation thrive. The corporate language is English, and cross-functional teams work together to develop products that reach millions every day. Here, you'll have the opportunity to shape the future of digital experiences in a culture that values technical excellence, forward-thinking, and collaboration.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: As agreed End date: 2026-11-24, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Experienced in treasury operations or financial back-office environments

Comfortable navigating FX, liquidity management, and financial instruments

Skilled in treasury systems (experience with Kyriba is a plus) and curious about AI-driven tools

Independent, proactive, and energized by fast-paced, global environments

What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension

Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)

Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service

Additional compensation during parental leave

Occupational health services

Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support

Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career

We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-25
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7646797-1970178".

Arbetsgivare
Jobbusters AB (org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
Vasagatan 28 (visa karta)
111 20  STOCKHOLM

Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB

Jobbnummer
9879403

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