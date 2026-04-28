Treasury Specialist
JobBusters AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-28
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos JobBusters AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Your New Role
Now, they're looking for a Treasury Specialist who thrives where precision meets pace, someone who can own the details while seeing the bigger financial picture.
We're partnering with a world-leading digital platform that operates on a massive global scale, where billions of transactions, currencies, and users interact every day. Behind the scenes, a high-performing Treasury function ensures liquidity flows, risks are managed, and operations run flawlessly.
You'll play a key role within a global Treasury team spanning Europe and the U.S., supporting both day-to-day operations and forward-looking initiatives. T
What You'll Be Doing
Treasury Operations
Own and execute back-office processes: FX trade administration, settlements, reconciliations, and month-end closing
Ensure smooth operation of automated treasury workflows and systems
Act as a guardian of accuracy, control, and continuity
Risk Management
Monitor liquidity, FX exposure, and counterparty risk within established frameworks
Support reporting and provide insights to senior stakeholders
Help maintain a proactive approach to financial risk
Projects & Optimization
Contribute to treasury-related initiative systems, controls, and process improvements
Identify opportunities for automation, efficiency, and stronger governance
Collaborate cross-functionally to elevate treasury capabilities.
Company Presentation
Our client is a global tech company offering popular streaming services to millions of users worldwide. With a vibrant headquarters in Stockholm they provide a flexible environment where creativity and innovation thrive. The corporate language is English, and cross-functional teams work together to develop products that reach millions every day. Here, you'll have the opportunity to shape the future of digital experiences in a culture that values technical excellence, forward-thinking, and collaboration.
Good to Know
Scope of employment: Full-time, 100% Type of contract: Fixed-term employment as a consultant via JobBusters. Start date: As agreed End date: 2026-11-24, with the possibility of extension In your application: Please ensure that your CV clearly demonstrates how you meet the qualifications required by the client.
To succeed in this role, you will need:
Experienced in treasury operations or financial back-office environments
Comfortable navigating FX, liquidity management, and financial instruments
Skilled in treasury systems (experience with Kyriba is a plus) and curious about AI-driven tools
Independent, proactive, and energized by fast-paced, global environments
What we Offer
Secure employment with a collective bargaining agreement, insurance coverage and occupational pension
Wellness allowance and employee discounts and offers via Benifex (e.g., health, leisure, transport and healthcare)
Flex pension and access to the Lifeplan pension advisory service
Additional compensation during parental leave
Occupational health services
Long-term assignments and a dedicated Consultant Manager for personal support
Opportunities to build valuable experience, expand your network and grow your future career
We look forward to receiving your application
We review applications on an ongoing basis. As recruitment processes in the consulting industry can move quickly, the position may be filled before the advertised deadline - so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
You do not need to submit a cover letter. Instead, please respond to the screening questions included in the application process. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7646797-1970178". Arbetsgivare Jobbusters AB
(org.nr 556826-5606), https://www.jobbusters.se
Vasagatan 28 (visa karta
)
111 20 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
JobBusters AB Jobbnummer
9879403