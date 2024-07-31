Transport Manager Husqvarna Group
Husqvarna AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Jönköping Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Jönköping
2024-07-31
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Husqvarna AB i Jönköping
, Ulricehamn
, Värnamo
, Skövde
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
Do you have a solid background from Transport procurement, negotiations and ready for new challenges? Then continue reading!
Husqvarna's global transport team is now looking for a transport manager. As our Transport Manager, you will oversee and optimize our worldwide transport operations, ensuring cost-effective and reliable logistics solutions across all modes of transport.
About the team
The Transport team in Huskvarna is responsible for all global transports within Husqvarna Group, as well as road transports for parts of Europe, including distribution in the Nordic and Baltic regions. Our strategic goals are to deliver cost-effective logistics solutions that meet the requirements of the commercial organization, and we continuously strive to develop and improve our customer service.
The global transport network currently consists of Transport Managers and specialists distributed around the world in a matrix organization. You are expected to lead strategic work, carry out and complete procurements, and ensure that service needs are met both regionally and globally. In your role, you will work closely with purchasing, sales, R&D, and factories.
About the position
As a Transport Manager, you will be responsible for transport procurement for the Husqvarna Group globally. You will be involved in the entire process from data collection to implementation. You will have commercial responsibility and act as an escalation point for agreements within your area of responsibility. Together with others in the team, you ensure the development of transport modes (road, sea, and air) and processes to have the right costs and use our logistics network as optimally as possible.
About you
We are looking for someone with a university education in business or logistics and at least 5-10 years of experience in transport procurement, collaboration, and negotiations with external carriers. As a person, you have the ability to translate strategic goals into operational action plans. You are proactive and business-oriented and have the ability to listen, understand, and build trust at all levels. Your work is characterized by accuracy and objectivity. You are fluent in both Swedish and English, in both speaking and writing.
Location Huskvarna, we offer a hybrid working model with an opportunity to work 50% from home. Some travel within the position may be required.
Husqvarna offers you an exciting future at a leading, global, and growing company. Great future development opportunities are available for the right person! Apply today and start your exciting journey with us!
Your application
In this position, we apply ongoing selection, so welcome to submit your application in the form of a CV and cover letter already today.
For questions about the recruitment process, contact Talent Acquisition Partner - Josephine Tjernlund at josephine.tjernlund@husqvarnagroup.com
. For questions about the position, contact Hiring Manager - Erik Gederberg at erik.gederberg@husqvarnagroup.com
.
Due to the current summer vacation period, responses may be delayed. Feedback and interviews are expected to proceed in August. Thank you for your patience and have a wonderful summer!
What happens after your application?
In this process, we use ongoing selection, which means we continuously review your application to see how well your profile matches the job requirements. If we see you as one of our potential candidates, we will contact you for an interview. At this point, you will receive information about the interview format and other steps in the process, such as additional interviews, tests, reference checks, and introduction. If you do not progress in the process, you will be informed of this no later than when the position has been filled.
Husqvarna Group is a world-leading manufacturer of innovative products and solutions for forest, park, and garden care. Our range includes chainsaws, trimmers, robotic lawn mowers, and ride-on mowers. The Group is also a leader in Europe in garden watering and a world leader in cutting equipment and diamond tools for the construction and stone industries. The Group's products and solutions are primarily sold under the brands Husqvarna, Gardena, McCulloch, Poulan Pro, Weed Eater, Flymo, Zenoah, and Diamant Boart through specialist and retail dealers to consumers and professional users in more than 100 countries. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Husqvarna AB
(org.nr 556000-5331)
Drottninggatan 2 (visa karta
)
561 82 HUSKVARNA Jobbnummer
8818873