transport/logistic jobs

2023-04-26
Our client, a leading micromobility company in Stockholm, is seeking a talented and motivated individual to join their team as a Micromobility Mechanic. As the Micromobility Mechanic, you will be responsible for ensuring that the bikes are in top condition, ready for our customers to use.
Key Responsibilities:
• Conduct maintenance and repairs on micromobility bikes
• Perform safety checks on bikes before deployment
• Collaborate with other team members to ensure a seamless customer experience
• Keep accurate records of maintenance and repairs using company software
• Assist with other tasks as needed
• Help maintain a clean and organized work environment
• Maintain inventory of parts and equipment
Qualifications:
• Experience working with bikes or similar vehicles
• Ability to work well in a team environment
• Strong organizational skills and attention to detail
• Fluent in English
• Comfortable working in a fast-paced environment
• Willingness to help out in other areas as needed
If you have experience working with bikes or similar vehicles, are a team player with a structured approach to work, and are open to helping out in other areas, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Please submit your resume and a cover letter explaining why you are the ideal candidate for this role.
We look forward seeing your application!
In the process of finding the best candidates all applicants will do testsand send references, we will also collect criminal records and pictures of passport and drivers license.
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-13
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
