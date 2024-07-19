Translational Principal Scientist
BioInvent 's activity spans all aspects of drug development, from discovery, preclinical and translational research, to manufacturing and clinical development.
Together we are creating the exciting future of BioInvent, and we welcome you to be part of it - as our
Translational Principal Scientist
We are seeking an experienced and highly motivated Senior Scientist for the Translational team at BioInvent in Lund. The Translational team collaborates closely with the Preclinical Research and Clinical Development Teams and external experts to develop scientifically rigorous translational and exploratory biomarker strategies. These include PD biomarkers for proof-of-mechanism and establishment of early signs of efficacy and predictive biomarkers for patient selection to help guide clinical development. The team develops PD/PK/ADA/Nab immunoassays, cell-based assays, and multiplex histo-assays to analyze pre-clinical and clinical samples. It also monitors analytical work outsourced to CROs and supports regulatory discussions.
We welcome you to join an innovative R&D-driven organization. Our primary goal is to develop the next generation of immuno-oncology drugs, focusing on improving cancer patient survival and quality of life.
Key responsibilities
The responsibilities of the position include, but are not limited to:
• Review, analyze, and summarize PD and biomarker data from ongoing clinical studies
• Keeping up with the state-of-the-art biomarkers, technologies, and study designs to support our clinical development programs
• Propose and develop innovative methods and technologies for the generation of PD biomarkers, proof-of-mechanism, and efficacy data in our clinical development programs
• Outline, write and review study plans and reports
Professional qualifications
To succeed in this position, we believe you have the following qualifications:
• A PhD, or equivalent, with a primary focus in either cellular or molecular biology, immunology, cancer biology, and/or pharmacology or similar in a relevant field
• At least 10 years post-doc experience of which at least 5 years of industry experience working with biological products
• Good written and oral communication skills in English
You, as a person
As a person, you are thorough, structured, responsible but also efficient, driven, and creative. Personal suitability is of great importance, and we believe that you have a positive attitude and a strong commitment and are flexible, proactive, and open-minded to take on new challenges. You enjoy communicating and collaborating with others since you will work on different projects in parallel. You understand the importance of achieving results, meeting deadlines, and ensuring high quality in your work. You are enthusiastic and enjoy creating results and achieving goals individually and with the team.
Location
The position is based in Lund.
Application
Please send your application (CV and personal letter) and tell us why yare the right person for this position. Interviews will be held continuously which means the positions can be filled before the deadline. Please make sure to send in your application as soon as possible, at the latest 26 August 2024. Så ansöker du
