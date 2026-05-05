Transitions Specialist - Temporary
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2026-05-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU WILL DO
In this role, you will design and drive global frameworks, deliverables and ways of working for key employee transitions across H&M Group. You will ensure that employees experience clarity, connection and consistency during critical lifecycle moments, while enabling regions and functions to deliver strong transition experiences worldwide.
Your responsibilities include:
Defining and maintaining global standards, frameworks and ways of working for onboarding, orientation, reboarding, job transitions and offboarding
Co-creating and curating scalable solutions, tools and content that support employees and managers through transitions
Coordinating with regions, functions and specialist partners to enable consistent adoption and execution of transition practices
Monitoring the quality of transition experiences across markets and personas, identifying gaps and driving improvements
Providing clear guidance, playbooks and templates that support regional and functional HR teams in delivering effective transitions
Defining success metrics, gathering feedback and tracking outcomes to strengthen engagement, retention and readiness, in collaboration with Digital and Insights Analysts
Contributing to continuous improvement by simplifying, modernising and scaling transition practices in line with evolving business and employee needs
WHO YOU WILL WORK WITH
You will work closely with regional and functional HR teams, People Specialist Partners, Digital and Insights colleagues and other global stakeholders. Through collaboration and alignment, you will help translate global direction into effective local execution.
WHO YOU ARE
You are a structured and collaborative People professional with a strong interest in employee experience and lifecycle moments. You combine analytical thinking with a practical mindset and are comfortable working in a global, crossfunctional environment.
We believe you have:
A university degree in Human Resources, Business Administration or a related field
Experience working with employee lifecycle processes, onboarding or people programmes in a global context
The ability to develop frameworks, tools and guidance that are scalable and easy to apply
Strong collaboration and stakeholder management skills across regions and functions
An interest in using data, insights and feedback to drive improvements
A proactive and solution-oriented way of working
Fluency in English, both written and spoken
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together we want to use our power, our scale and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future. Read more about us here
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
At H&M Group we are proud to be a vibrant and welcoming company. We offer our employees attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe.
An example of our benefits:
25% Staff discount on all our H&M Group brands both in stores and online (H&M, COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories and ARKET).
H&M Incentive Programme - HIP. Learn more about the programme here.
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
Take the next step in your career together with us. The journey starts here.
This is a 11-month temporary position based in Stockholm. We kindly ask you to submit your CV in English as soon as possible.
• We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Marieviksgatan 19C (visa karta
)
103 27 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9890793