Transformation Office Manager for our Roll-Out projects
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund
2024-09-19
Alfa Laval is looking for a Transformation Office Manager for our Roll-Out projects joining the Group Digital foundational area OneERP; a newly established organization to consolidate and focus all ERP related activities with clear mandates and responsibilities to create a solid and scalable transactional ERP foundation to support the strategic direction of Alfa Laval.
OneERP will develop, accelerate rollouts of D365 and manage one common effective and efficient ERP platform based on standardization of transactional processes for all business in Alfa Laval.
And is why we are looking for YOU, our Transformation Office Manager to bring value and support in shaping OneERP's success.
Within OneERP, we champion an open-minded and collaborative culture, where employees actively support each other. Each team member plays a pivotal role in contributing to the overall success of our organization. We firmly believe that success is attained when individuals leverage their distinct skills and perspectives while acting cohesively as a unified force driving towards common goals.
Your contribution as the Transformation Office Manager within ERP Rollout Project Management, will be crucial for success; strengthening, adding value and providing support to current and future Roll-Out projects on a broader scale.
About the job
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Transformation Office Manager to join our team. As a key member of our OneERP, the Transformation Office Manager will be responsible for overseeing and managing various aspects ( eg: resource planning, KPI's, ways of working etc ) of our transformation initiatives. This role requires a strong background in project governance & performance, project methodology, competence development, project portfolio management, and capacity management of ERP related projects.
Key Responsibilities:
*
Develop and implement project governance and performance frameworks to ensure the successful execution of transformation initiatives.
*
Oversee project methodology and monitoring of projects together with project managers
*
Drive competence development by identifying skill gaps and implementing training programs for the IT team.
*
Manage the organization's portfolio of roll-out projects and prioritize initiatives based on strategic objectives.
*
Lead capacity management efforts to optimize resource allocation and ensure efficient delivery of roll out projects.
*
People manager for a team of roll-out solution architects, deployment specialists and migration and test specialists.
What you know
You have a bachelor's or master's degree in IT, business administration, or related field. We trust you have a proven experience in a similar role with a focus on governance, project management, and competence development. You have a good understanding of project portfolio management and capacity management principles. Excellent communication skills in English, both written and spoken, together with leadership skills are vital for this role.
Certification in (PMP, PRINCE2,) is a plus.
Experience with agile methodologies and tools are preferred.
Who you are
You are an initiative-taking individual that enjoys delivering high quality work. You stand out with your ability to lead yourself and others in a challenging environment while maintaining a positive attitude.
You are well organised and enjoy bringing structure to things. With a strong business acumen, sharp analytical skills, and a customer-centric mindset, you are well-equipped to tackle complex challenges. We believe you are a natural networker, building and maintaining valuable relationships. In addition, you are a team player always ready to support others when needed.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in global, open, and friendly environment. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. The nature of the job also means that you will cooperate closely with many different parts of our organization, building both a broad business knowledge as well as a global network of colleagues.
Assessment practicalities
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games.
