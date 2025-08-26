Transaction Control Engineer
Join our client's Traction Control Product team in Västerås as a consultant! Support the development and maintenance of control software in Simulink and contribute to innovative projects.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are looking for a Transaction Control Engineer to support the development and maintenance of control software. Your primary tasks will involve designing and implementing new functions in Simulink, testing, and documenting. You will also support existing tooling setup and updating of in-house developed tools.
You are offered
After the onboarding phase, remote work is possible up to 1 day per week.
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
As a Transaction Control Engineer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining control software, ensuring high-quality standards, and supporting the team with tooling and code execution.
• Reviewing requirements
• Design and implementation of new functions in Simulink
• Testing and documentation
• Support with existing tooling setup
• Updating of in-house developed tools
• Code generation and code execution support for specific hardware platforms
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Strong proficiency in MATLAB/Simulink
• Several years of experience in developing and maintaining control software or embedded software applications
• English at a business level
• Master's degree (M.Sc.) in Engineering Physics, Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Robotics, or equivalent
It is meritorious if you have
• Familiarity with Control Build
• Swedish
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Optimistic
• Stress tolerant
• Goal oriented
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
