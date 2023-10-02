Training Manager
At Beiersdorf, we want to help people feel good about their skin - and our commitment goes far beyond caring for skin. For 140 years, we have developed innovative skin and body care products for well-known brands such as NIVEA, Eucerin, Hansaplast, Labello, Atrix and Dubbeldusch. We act according to our purpose, WE CARE BEYOND SKIN and take responsibility for our consumers, our employees, the environment and society.
The Nordics Training Manager will increase knowledge among pharmacy staff about Eucerin and Eucerin products to increase recommendations and achieve set sales targets.
Leads and develops pharmacy training strategy of all sizes, with the support of Medical Manager. Adapts and develops all communication material for pharmacy staff, with help of MTC and in consultancy with the M&TM. This includes printed material (leave behind) with the pharmacy staff as target group, digital trainings and presentations for both pharmacy trainings and bigger events.
Your Tasks
Accountable for development and strategic planning of all pharmacy training events in Sweden and Norway.
With the support of the Medical Manager supports KAM in planning of training at pharmacy chain events.
Conducts the trainings and trains Pharmacy staff in big central events, supported by respective medical/sales advisor when needed.
Other Internal and External Training.
Supports Medical Manager in internal training of MD/P&S Advisors.
Responsible for product training and support to our distributors.
Supports marketing team with product training and product expertise at events and when creating content.
Coach and supports MD/P&S in their role as trainers.
Customer Service and Q&A handling.
Gathers questions regarding products ingredients, effect, usage and shares when needed.
Supports Customer Service in Quality and Consumer issues and questions.
Digital communication: E-learning and targeting.
Developing and keeping up to date E-learning platform and/or Newsletter/APP in order to facilitate the communication with the pharmacies mainly in order to increase top of mind and recommendations, with support of the marketing department.
Your Profile
Experience from Pharmacy/Life Science is valued
Minimum 3 years relevant job experience on customer management
International experience or work with global headquarters is valued
Strong presentation and communication skills
Strong pedagogic skills
Strong in relationship building and management
Good knowledge within skin care and dermatological science
Digital general knowledge
Team Player & leader
Fluent in Swedish & English
Please submit your CV in English
At Beiersdorf, it is important that all skills/competencies in the labor market are utilized. We welcome all applicants and embrace diversity.
