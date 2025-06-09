Trade Compliance & Export Control Specialist
About the Role
Are you passionate about global trade compliance and export control? We are looking for a driven and detail-oriented Trade Compliance & Export Control Specialist to join our team and lead the development and continuous improvement of our Internal Compliance Program (ICP) within Atlas Copco Industrial Technique.
In this role, you will ensure that all exports and imports are conducted in full compliance with corporate standards and international regulations. You will be the go-to expert for export control, customs, and sanctions legislation, and play a key role in driving change and building awareness across the organization.
Key Responsibilities
Develop, implement, and improve the Internal Compliance Program (ICP), including policies, SOPs, and procedures.
Ensure compliant export and import operations in line with corporate and legal requirements.
Conduct regular risk assessments and implement corrective actions.
Monitor, analyze, and communicate updates in local and international export control and sanctions regulations.
Lead change management initiatives and educate cross-functional teams on trade compliance.
Design and deliver a comprehensive Trade Compliance Training Program.
Provide expert advisory support on export classification (e.g., ECCN, CoO).
Manage export license determinations, applications, and documentation.
Perform trade compliance screening of business partners and products.
Your Profile
Experience in trade compliance and export control.
Strong knowledge of local and international export control laws and regulations, including dual-use items and sanctions.
Experience with EU and US export regulations (e.g., EAR, FDPR), Denied Party Screening, and communication with authorities (e.g., ISP, customs).
Export Control Manager certification via "Exportkontrollföreningen" is a plus.
Proven ability to manage and complete projects efficiently.
Excellent communication skills in Swedish and English.
Skilled in product classification for export control.
Advanced MS Office skills, especially Excel; SAP experience is a plus.
Master's degree (or equivalent) in International Business, Trade, Law, or a related field.
Personal Attributes
Structured and detail-oriented with strong analytical skills.
A flexible team player and motivator with leadership capabilities.
Self-driven and confident in making sound judgments.
