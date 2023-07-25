Tools Programmer
2023-07-25
The Position
Avalanche Studios Group is hiring a Tools Programmer for our latest AAA game project in Stockholm. As a Tools Programmer, you will work with multiple teams in developing the tools for our open-world engine Apex that is used in all of our industry-leading open-world games.
Your primary responsibility will be to build, maintain and support user-friendly, yet advanced tools to be used by a range of disciplines in development. You will also work with our content pipeline to allow maximum efficiency for our content creators.
The solutions you work on require careful consideration of how they impact many different projects and teams. You will need to take the lead in collaborating and coordinating with others to successfully achieve results that benefit all users of our technology.
Our perfect candidate should be a team player with a strong passion for optimizing productivity and developing tools that are fun to work with. We can offer you a challenging, stimulating and value-driven environment where you will work together with some of the industry's strongest minds, and where you will constantly apply and deepen your skills.
Required Qualifications
Excellent programming skills in C/C++
3+ years of professional tools development
Bachelor's degree in software engineering/computer science or equivalent experience
Fluent in English, both written and spoken
Strong coordination and collaboration skills
Desired Qualification
Passion for making great games
Windows application development
Qt development
Automated software testing (e.g. TDD)
Strong programming skills in Python and Lua
Understanding of typical UX principles and how to apply them to tools
