Python Backend Engineer (Transcripts)
Quartr AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Quartr AB i Stockholm
Quartr is a software company serving the world of finance. Every day, leading companies and financial institutions worldwide use our products to research faster and understand deeper.
For too long, markets have been obsessed with numbers. Everyone has access to the same quantitative data, while qualitative insights – the words, the signals, the nuance – have remained mostly in the shadows. We make those insights accessible, searchable, and actionable.
Our products are used daily by some of the most sophisticated teams in finance and tech, including major hedge funds and Magnificent 7 companies, and over a million finance professionals have downloaded our mobile app.
We're backed by some of the smartest minds in our industry and growing fast at a global scale, and we're still at the very beginning of what we expect to be a multi-decade journey.
We are looking for a Python Backend Engineer to play a key role in scaling and improving our transcripts pipelines. If you love engineering robust software, extracting information from text, and thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment, we'd love to hear from you!
Our transcripts team builds and maintains the pipelines that power one of Quartr's most important data assets: transcripts. Your work will provide the core data foundation that powers essential product features and drives future product development.
What you'll do
Build scalable systems for transcript ingestion, processing, and enrichment from diverse text sources
Optimise backend performance for high-volume, text-heavy workloads and parallel processing
Work on text processing and information extraction: entity recognition, metadata enrichment, and semantic structuring of transcripts
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to shape features from concept to release, ensuring outstanding user experiences
Monitor and troubleshoot data pipelines to ensure smooth operation and timely data delivery
Who you are
Self-driven, proactive, and confident in taking full ownership of projects
A keen interest in NLP, speech-to-text, or large-scale text pipelines is advantageous
Comfortable learning new technologies and eager to improve products and processes
Balance pragmatism and craftsmanship, knowing when to move quickly and when to build for long-term scalability - even in complex systems with many interdependent components
Communicate clearly and effectively, thriving in a high-paced, collaborative environment
Based in Sweden with a valid work permit
Required skills
3+ years of professional experience building robust backends in Python, preferably for large-scale or data-intensive systems
Proven experience developing and maintaining REST APIs using frameworks such as FastAPI, Flask, or Django
Familiarity with asynchronous programming and distributed processing
Ability to explain code and technical concepts clearly to both technical and non-technical stakeholders
Ability to propose durable, simple solutions to complex problems
What we offer
Do your life's work: The world's leading finance professionals use Quartr daily. We do fewer things better and hold a very high bar for quality.
Join the foundational team: We're still at the very beginning of a multi-decade journey. You'll have a big influence on product, culture, and how we win.
Meritocracy over hierarchy: You'll join a culture where the best idea wins. We value clear thinking, leave ego at the door, and obsess over the details.
Office culture with flexibility: Join us in one of our offices. We value being together, while also offering the flexibility to work from home when needed.
Compensation & well-being: We offer competitive salaries, benefits, and a generous wellness allowance to support your physical and mental health.
We include occupational pension for all employees in Sweden. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-12-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6544028-2036003". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Quartr AB
(org.nr 559289-8125), https://careers.quartr.com
Sveavägen 52 (visa karta
)
111 34 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Quartr Jobbnummer
9947759