Titel Företag
Ps Partner AB / Laborantjobb / Lund Visa alla laborantjobb i Lund
2024-12-04
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ps Partner AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Tomelilla
eller i hela Sverige
Senior Development Engineer
We are seeking an experienced and innovative Senior Development Engineer to join our team. This role offers the opportunity to drive the development of advanced test rigs, laboratory methods, and cutting-edge solutions in chemical engineering and catalysis. You will work closely with a multidisciplinary team to ensure precision, safety, and efficiency in our laboratory and project operations.
Key Responsibilities
Collaborate with the Test Lab Manager, engineers, and scientists to design, construct, and commission test rigs, laboratory infrastructure, and analytical instruments.
Lead or actively participate in internal and external development projects, contributing technical expertise to deliver results.
Develop and perform calibrations, verifications, and maintenance for lab and manufacturing equipment to ensure reliability and accuracy.
Conduct catalyst synthesis, testing, and characterization using both established and newly developed methods. Analyze and interpret data, compiling detailed reports for internal and external stakeholders.
Enhance data management systems and implement advanced Design of Experiments (DoE) methodologies using modern tools and software.
Ensure accuracy and reliability in experimental data collection, while performing comprehensive analyses of test results.
Promote and maintain high health, safety, and environmental standards, ensuring compliance with relevant regulations in all laboratory activities.
Design and perform Factory Acceptance Tests (FATs) and lead commissioning of new equipment.
Drive continuous improvement by identifying areas for optimization and implementing processes to enhance laboratory efficiency, accuracy, and safety.
Qualifications
A master's or PhD in Chemical Engineering or a related field, or equivalent industry experience.
At least 5 years of experience in Chemical Reaction Engineering and Heterogeneous Catalysis.
Proven experience in designing, constructing, and operating catalytic test rigs and pilot systems. Experience with fuel cells is advantageous.
Hands-on expertise with catalyst synthesis, characterization, and troubleshooting lab equipment.
Strong attention to detail and a systematic approach to conducting and documenting experiments.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to convey complex technical information clearly and effectively.
This is a unique opportunity to be part of an innovative team shaping the future of chemical engineering. If you thrive on solving complex challenges and delivering impactful solutions, we would like to hear from you.
This recruitment process is managed by PS Partner. For questions regarding the process, please contact Louise Harrysson at 072 311 98 39 or louise.harrysson@pspartner.se
.
Company
Catator believes in diversity not only as a driver for innovation but also as a way to become more profitable. Diversity in the workforce often contributes to companies gaining different perspectives and ideas, leading to better problem-solving and increased creativity.
Catator delivers cutting-edge catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. The world is rapidly transitioning to renewable energy sources like wind and solar. However, to store energy when the sun is not shining or the wind is not blowing, large amounts of hydrogen are needed: according to the International Energy Agency about 650 megatons of hydrogen per year by 2050. That's a lot of hydrogen!
To accelerate this green transition, Catator offers its patented and world-leading catalyst solutions to the hydrogen industry. Catator's solutions are used by manufacturers of fuel cell systems and hydrogen producers. We work exclusively with OEM customers, several of which are leading multinational companies.
Catator was founded in 1990 by a group of researchers at Lund University. Over the years we have developed deep IP and know-how in catalysis and catalytic process design. Our headquarters are located in Lund. Our premises are well adapted to our business and include in-house production of catalysts and advanced research and test facilities. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ps Partner AB
(org.nr 556816-1961), http://www.pspartner.se Arbetsplats
PS Partner Kontakt
Louise Harrysson louise.harrysson@pspartner.se 0723-11 98 39 Jobbnummer
9043743