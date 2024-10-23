Thesis Worker
2024-10-23
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Ljungby
, Kramfors
Fatigue strength assessment of weld improved welded joints in spreaders
One way to achieve sustainability goals is by designing lightweight products. Lightweight structures reduce the environmental impact by decreased fuel consumption, material usage, and used production resources. The introduction of lightweight structures is connected to the possibility to use high strength steel (HSS). The benefits of using HSS is well utilized in meeting static strength/maximum capacity requirements but they are limited in fatigue strength when such steels are welded. A large contributors of the slow introduction of HSS is also due to the large scatter in the production process and applicability of suitable fatigue strength assessment methodologies. With a reduced scatter in production, load estimation, using post weld improvement techniques (such as grinding and High Frequency mechanical impact treatment) and choice of assessment method a better utilization of HSS is possible with the great potential of lightweight structures. Hence contributing to sustainability goals and reducing Carbon footprint in the longer run.
The student will work on these topics:
Establish a simulation model for assessment of fatigue strength of welded component
Step 1 Welding simulations
Step 2 High frequency mechanical impact simulations
Step 3 Fatigue strength assessment
Note: These steps will be updated according to progress and resources in the project.
Not all of them are supposed to be completed.
Optimize an already designed test specimen and initiate testing at the lab.
Validated the model developed in step1 through experiments.
Design a welded component simulating a part of the spreader and the required test jig for experiments.
Suitable background would be MSc/Civilingenjör in: Engineering mechanics, solid mechanics, lightweight structures/naval architecture, material science, production engineering, welding engineering, mechanical engineering.
The work will be carried out in Kalmar Solutions AB and home university of the student. The company will provide compensation for the work.
For application and more info:
Mansoor Khurshid, mansoor.khurshid@bromma.com
Phone: +46706200914
Earliest starting date: Upon agreement. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
https://jobs.kalmarglobal.com/job-invite/24064/ Arbetsgivare Kalmar Solutions AB
