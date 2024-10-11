Thesis - Supplier Market Analysis for Hydro Power
Company Description
About Vattenfall
We have been electrifying industries, powering homes and transforming life through innovation and collaboration for more than 100 years. Empowered by our goal, we are determined to enable fossil free living within one generation. To succeed we, as one of Europe's leading energy companies, must be fossil-free ourselves.
But that's not enough. That's why we are looking beyond our own industry, to see where we can really make a difference.
Join us in our journey towards a fossil-free life within one generation.
Want to learn more about what we do? Visit www.vattenfall.com.
Job Description
Power Climate Smarter living - that's our purpose. We are looking for the brightest students to make this happen. Together you will contribute to a fossil free future. You will have a unique position to contribute to our purpose. All we ask from you is to use your Superpowers and share your energy to help us achieve our goal.
About the thesis
This thesis will be conducted for the Business Unit Hydro Nordic and the staff function Fleet Development within Business Area Generation. Hydro Nordic is responsible for Vattenfall's hydro power fleet in the Nordics and Fleet Development work with strategic work, follow-up of our Business Units and business development
The thesis topic is procurement for our hydro power business. As a background, Vattenfall is one of the largest Hydro power producer within Europe. Our fleet of hydro plants produce a significant proportion the Swedish electricity, and plays an increasingly important role in stabilizing the grid with more intermittent power in the system.
Many of the hydro plants are old, and to ensure efficient and safe operations in the future we need to maintain and renew continuously. However, the competition for suppliers (consultants, entrepreneurs and material) is increasing. The competition is not only from the energy business. The whole society is moving towards fossil freedom and creating demand on the same type of competence. This makes it important for us to be an effective and attractive customer.
The thesis will investigate how can Vattenfall can become a more effective and attractive customer by looking at agreements, cooperation agreements with suppliers and structuring of the procurement portfolio. The thesis should include a market and competitor analysis for suppliers within equipment (generators, construction, turbine, I&C) and personnel resources.
We expect you to work in an agile manner where the work evolves during the learning process. We as Vattenfall will support with weekly meeting for you to get support and access to our network of specialist that will give input to you during the work of the thesis. We will offer you the possibility to visit our plants and learn how hydro power supports the energy system in Sweden.
The goal with this thesis is to provide support for our procurement strategy. We also believe that you see a future in the energy business and consider writing a thesis with us a good opportunity to test Vattenfall as a company.
This assignment is for 2 students.
Qualifications
Your profile
We are looking for students to join our journey towards a fossil free future. You are soon to be graduated from your academic studies. You also identify yourself with our principles: active, open, positive and safe.
Education: Industrial Engineering and Management or similar. Beneficial to have an interest in the energy market and procurement.
Duration of thesis: 30hp
Required language skill: English
Additional Information
More information
Start of assignment: January 2025 or by agreement.
Location: Flexible, preferably Solna, Luleå or Älvkarleby
Application - a combined document with your CV and cover letter, and grades are to be submitted in the application.
Deadline for application is 2024-11-01. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis and the position can be filled before the deadline.
Contact persons and supervisors at Vattenfall is:
Anna-Karin Sundquist (Hydro Nordic): anna-karin.sundquist@vattenfall.com
, +46730279788, Anna Malmberg (Fleet Development): anna1.malmberg@vattenfall.com
, +46702154138.
