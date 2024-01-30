Thermal simulation engineer
2024-01-30
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What you'll do
You will be involved in the latest battery development to improve the attributes of batteries in electric vehicles and hybrids. Your responsibilities as Thermal Simulation Engineer will include development of prediction methods to analyse costumer usage and explore the boundaries of batteries from a thermal point of view. The development work is cross functional, meaning cooperation with colleagues within the battery ARTs and engineers across Volvo Cars.
* Perform complete vehicle system simulations to evaluate the impact on the battery and its attributes such as range, power performance and thermal aspects
* Provide recommendation of design changes to component designers for the product to meet component/system requirement
* Develop and utilize 1-D and 3-D simulation methods for battery components and system
* Initiate physical tests and analyse results for validation of the simulation methods
* Create technical documentation of the methods and reports of the analyses
* Present the work to team members and stakeholders outside the team.
* Keep track of state-of-art of simulation technology and explore innovative ways to perform daily tasks
* Coordinate internal and external work with other departments and suppliers
What you'll bring
You have a genuine interest and curiosity in thermal analyses and engineering. You are a team player with solid communications skills and ability to build great networks. You have a strong analytical mindset with the ability to take vital actions when required. Your technical competence and your interaction with different teams creates a great atmosphere for innovative solutions.
We believe you have:
* Minimum a Master's degree in engineering, with focus on Thermodynamics/applied mechanics, applied physics or chemistry
* A few years of work experience with thermal CFD simulations preferably in StarCCM+, experience in pre-processing tool like 3D CAD or ANSA is meritorious
And it's a bonus if you have:
* Documented skills with Python, Java, and Matlab/Simulink as well as practical experience from work with thermal system simulations, like GT-suite
How to learn more and apply
Does this sound like your next career opportunity? In that case, we welcome you to submit your application via the link below. Interviews will be held continuously so don't wait!
