Test & Validation Engineer
2025-10-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
Job Scope
High level purpose of function.
Design tests and validate results for cells during development phases including safety, environmental, mechanical integrity, energy and power performance, and lifetime reliability for various use conditions.
Key Responsibilities
Overall areas of responsibilities and activities
• Support the development of battery cells
• Practical validation & analysis work with battery
• Analyzing test data to improve battery properties and/or managements system.
• Supporting the Commissioning of Validation equipment
• Design optimal test conditions to meet customer and cell development requirements
• Analyse, visualize, interpret, document, discuss and report test data
• Testing risk assessments
• Review test and validation requirements
• Customer interface for cell test data analysis
Accountability/Authorization
Budget responsibility: No
Direct reports: No
Work environment responsibility: No
Requirements
Educational background and previous experience required for the role
Qualifications and Experience
• Bachelor or higher in engineering or science
• Previous professional engineering experience
• Understanding of complex relationships between cell variables
• Experience in test and validation
• Experience in data analysis
• Experience in supporting root cause analysis (e.g. 8D, A3, Ishikawa)
Specific skills
• Excellent English written and oral skills
• Data analysis and/or basic python programming
• Operation of validation test equipment
• Working with standards for characterization of battery cells
Personal success factors
• Self-leadership towards harmonizing organization, timeline, and target
• Technical leadership and coordination skills
• Growth mindset with an eagerness to learn
• Ability to work well with others in a team environment, as well as independently
• Achieve both customer sample milestone and requirement specification
• Strong background from technical work culture and proven engineering excellence
• Ability to work in a high profile and often high-pressure international environment
