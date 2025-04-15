Test Manager to ERP Transformation Program
2025-04-15
We are currently seeking a Test Manager for an ERP Transformation Program. This is a consultancy opportunity during the period May 2025 - April 2026, with potential extension beyond.
Background:
Our client, a company within the process industry, is undergoing a major strategic transition to a new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system based on SAP S/4HANA.
The Test Manager will drive the overall testing strategy, planning, and execution - with a particular focus on the User Acceptance Test (UAT). You will also take an active role in enhancing the testing methodology and contributing to the program 's strategic success in the test area.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Test Management:
• Maintain and evolve the ERP program 's test strategy in alignment with the organization 's transition to SAP S/4HANA.
• Tailor methodologies for both purchased and custom-built systems to ensure comprehensive testing coverage.
Process Improvement and Maturity Development:
• Assess the current testing framework and identify maturity gaps.
• Drive the implementation of best practices and establish testing standards.
Project Management:
• Oversee all testing phases of the SAP S/4HANA program, ensuring testing activities are structured and aligned with the program timeline.
• Take primary responsibility for the successful execution of the User Acceptance Testing phase.
• Manage testing-related resources, timelines, and deliverables.
Team Leadership and Management:
• Lead and support the testing team, including upskilling and coaching team members where needed.
• Foster a mindset of continuous improvement and quality assurance.
Stakeholder Engagement and Communication:
• Act as the main point of contact between the testing function and internal/external stakeholders.
• Ensure clear and consistent communication of test plans, progress, and outcomes.
Technology and Tools:
• Leverage tools compatible with SAP S/4HANA and other core systems.
• Stay updated on industry trends and technological developments within test management and SAP.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Educational Background:
• Relevant academic degree (Bachelor 's or Master 's preferred).
Professional Experience:
• 10+ years of experience in test management roles.
• Background in ERP implementations, with a strong focus on SAP S/4HANA.
• Familiarity with both standard and custom-built IT systems and their integration points.
• Proven ability to develop fit-for-purpose methods and adapt frameworks.
• Solid experience with SAP Solution Manager and/or Focused Build.
• Industry experience from process or manufacturing sectors is an advantage.
• Fluency in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
Soft Skills:
• Excellent leadership and stakeholder engagement abilities.
• Strong communication skills across technical and business domains.
• Analytical and hands-on problem-solving mindset with a strategic mindset
Interested:
If you are up for the challenge and reckon that this position fits your profile, we would like to hear from you. Apply today, as we are reviewing applications ongoingly and the position might be filled before the application deadline. Ersättning
