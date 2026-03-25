Test Lead
Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2026-03-25
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ALTEN is expanding its presence in the automotive industry and we are now looking for a Test Engineer within steering/braking to join our team. If you have a passion for quality, technology, and innovative vehicles, this is a great opportunity to work at the forefront of automotive R&D.
YOUR ROLE
As a Test Lead/Senior Test Engineer at ALTEN, you will play a key role in ensuring the functionality, performance, and quality of complex within Deceleration and Steering Systems. You will work in close collaboration with cross-functional teams to test and verify electronic, software, and mechatronic systems in personal vehicles.
YOUR MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:
Planning, designing, and executing manual and automated test cases
Performing regression, system, and functional testing in HIL, SIL, and/or vehicle environments
Troubleshooting and analyzing test results, reporting issues to development teams
Collaborating with developers, system engineers, and project managers to ensure high-quality deliveries
Developing and improving test methods and automation frameworks
Conducting in-vehicle testing with precision and attention to detail
YOUR PROFILE
You have a relevant technical education (e.g. B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, or similar) and a few years of experience working with testing or verification of complex systems, preferably in the automotive field.
YOU BRING:
Experience from Deceleration and Steering Systems such as steering gear, brakes, Vehicle Dynamics or similar.
Experience in manual and automated testing
Knowledge of regression and system testing
Ability to design and maintain test cases independently
Hands-on experience with tools such as Jenkins/Gerrit/Gitlab and Python/C++, CAPL, Lauterbach (or similar)
Strong troubleshooting and analytical skills in HIL/SIL/vehicle environments
Excellent English communication skills, written and spoken
A valid Swedish or EU driver's license
Previous experience within the automotive industry
MERITORIOUS EXPERIENCE
Background in test automation and scripting
Knowledge of automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet)
Experience with requirement management tools (SystemWeaver, DOORS, Polarion, or similar) Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alten Sverige AB
(org.nr 556420-7453) Jobbnummer
9819211