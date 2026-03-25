Test Lead

Alten Sverige AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg
2026-03-25


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ALTEN is expanding its presence in the automotive industry and we are now looking for a Test Engineer within steering/braking to join our team. If you have a passion for quality, technology, and innovative vehicles, this is a great opportunity to work at the forefront of automotive R&D.



YOUR ROLE



As a Test Lead/Senior Test Engineer at ALTEN, you will play a key role in ensuring the functionality, performance, and quality of complex within Deceleration and Steering Systems. You will work in close collaboration with cross-functional teams to test and verify electronic, software, and mechatronic systems in personal vehicles.



YOUR MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES WILL INCLUDE:



Planning, designing, and executing manual and automated test cases

Performing regression, system, and functional testing in HIL, SIL, and/or vehicle environments

Troubleshooting and analyzing test results, reporting issues to development teams

Collaborating with developers, system engineers, and project managers to ensure high-quality deliveries

Developing and improving test methods and automation frameworks

Conducting in-vehicle testing with precision and attention to detail

YOUR PROFILE



You have a relevant technical education (e.g. B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics, Mechatronics, Computer Science, or similar) and a few years of experience working with testing or verification of complex systems, preferably in the automotive field.



YOU BRING:



Experience from Deceleration and Steering Systems such as steering gear, brakes, Vehicle Dynamics or similar.

Experience in manual and automated testing

Knowledge of regression and system testing

Ability to design and maintain test cases independently

Hands-on experience with tools such as Jenkins/Gerrit/Gitlab and Python/C++, CAPL, Lauterbach (or similar)

Strong troubleshooting and analytical skills in HIL/SIL/vehicle environments

Excellent English communication skills, written and spoken

A valid Swedish or EU driver's license

Previous experience within the automotive industry



MERITORIOUS EXPERIENCE



Background in test automation and scripting

Knowledge of automotive communication protocols (CAN, LIN, FlexRay, Ethernet)

Experience with requirement management tools (SystemWeaver, DOORS, Polarion, or similar)

Ersättning
Enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Alten Sverige AB (org.nr 556420-7453)

Jobbnummer
9819211

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