Test Lead - Hardware & Software
2024-04-19
If you're ready to have an impact in a career that makes a difference, Mölnlycke could be your next step. You'll be helping to equip medical professionals around the world with solutions to improve outcomes for patients. And you'll be developing yourself in a global environment with an inspirational culture, with lots of opportunities. All the while building a successful career, with real purpose.
Mölnlycke is now looking for a Test Lead - Hardware & Software to join at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The purpose of the role is to be accountable for developing and implementing test strategies for software, electronics solutions and connected devices, both for new medical device applications as well as activities related to the existing medical device assortment. You will become a pivotal figure in constructing our test environment for hardware & software, ensuring our readiness to revolutionize the future of healthcare products.
These are the main accountabilities for this position
• Lead a team of hardware and software testers in projects to meet the project goals
• Set up test strategies for software, electronics solutions and connected devices
• Set up and continuously develop test environments
• Secure alignment between projects regarding test strategies and test plans
• Work closely with development teams to ensure that test activities are planned and performed
• Test tool choices/decisions and verification of requirements
• Execute and report tests and investigations of software, electronics design solutions and other related tasks
• Automize test systems
• Develop and update documentation required to ensure compliance within software/hardware testing of medical devices
• Where possible, generate Intellectual Property together with the team and our IP department
• Represent Mölnlycke in external collaborations
• Create and maintain an external network
• Initiate and lead in standardisation work
• Educate within hardware and software testing
What you'll need
Capabilities
• Senior test lead in embedded and stand alone software
• Test lead experience from iOS and Android applications
• Deep knowledge in working with development and validation of test methods and instruments related to software and electronics testing
• General understanding of Global Regulatory Requirements and standards for medical devices
• Fluent English written and spoken
• Great communication skills
• Great business acumen
Qualifications and Experience
• 8 years' experience within testing, proficient in both manual and automated testing
• Experience from building testing strategy and methods, preferably mobile app testing
• Academic background within electrical engineering, computer science, automation engineering or similar
• Experience within Medical device field
What you'll get
Wellness benefits
Flexible working hours
Great colleagues in a global company
An open, friendly and fair working atmosphere
Competitive compensation package including company pension plan, bonus, company health care
Our approach to diversity and inclusion
At Mölnlycke diversity is not just a vision, but our strength. We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive workplace that values and celebrates the power of diversity. At the heart of our commitment is the belief that diversity fuels innovation, creativity and problem-solving. We invite you to be a part of a team where authenticity is embraced, and every employee, regardless of background or any other traits, experiences a true sense of belonging. Your attitude, drive, enthusiasm, and eagerness to learn are just as important to us as the requirements for the role.
About Mölnlycke
Mölnlycke is a world-leading medical products and solutions company that equips healthcare professionals to achieve the best patient, clinical and economic outcomes. Our business is organised in the four business areas Wound Care, Operating Room Solutions, Gloves and Antiseptics, where customer centricity, sustainability and digitalisation are at the heart of everything we do.
Mölnlycke employs around 8,700 people. The company headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden and we operate in more than 100 countries worldwide. Mölnlycke is a founding partner of GoCo Health Innovation City, a world-class innovation cluster for health, and in early 2025 our
headquarters will move there. Since 2007, the company has been part of Investor AB, an engaged owner of high-quality, global companies which was founded by the Wallenberg family in 1916. For more information, please visit www.molnlycke.com
and www.molnlycke.com/careers
