Test Fleet Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-10-02
Test Fleet Manager - Complete Vehicle Sweden
We are looking for a new employee with passion to work and develop sustainable transport solutions with pioneering products and services for the transport and infrastructure industries. Someone who is interested in working with the complete vehicle in a wide range of different products.
Sounds interesting? Then keep reading! Apply here!
At Test Fleet Center, you will work alongside some of the most skilled and passionate colleagues related to complete vehicle product knowledge. Our mission is to coordinate and secure transport solutions for testing in technology and vehicle streams, maximizing uptime of the test fleet as well as secure infrastructure and facilities connected vehicle fleet needs.
About the role
As a Test Fleet Manager you will support to enhance our development test fleet at GTT (Group Trucks Technology). You work closely with Intro Block and Stream product management and your colleagues within the Test Fleet Center.
Depending on the current portfolio and development phases, the focus for your work will vary but your main responsibility with the role is to:
Identify the needs of incoming test trucks, connecting the Intro Block and Stream project managers and the Vehicle Specification controllers within Test Fleet Center.
Support to develop the GTT test fleet forecast as well coordinate the prognosis for the Global Complete Vehicle fleet.
Together with the rest of the Test Fleet Center team be in charge of a balanced fleet meeting the development needs at GTT, optimize the number of vehicles to enable high test efficiency and a high vehicle utilization of the complete fleet over time.
Responsible for loan requests in BOSS-system.
Use and support the development of test fleet planning/maintenance tools (BOSS, Volvo Connect, connected POWER BI's) to monitor and optimize fleet metrics.
Support work with potential suppliers/partners/authorities to manage vehicle fueling, charging, maintenance, acquisition, disposal, registration, and Motor Vehicle Records.
Work together with the team in Test Fleet Center to have our uptime for the fleet optimized.
Required qualifications
You have an academic level graduation or equivalent competences
Experience in fleet management is considered a plus
Experience with telematics and fleet management software
Project Manager profile
Strong proficiency in data analytics and process management
Good overall knowledge of truck and complete vehicle understanding including different applications and bodybuilder needs
Who are You?
We believe that you are an open-minded person with a positive attitude and service mindset. You enjoy teamwork but at the same time you are able to work independently and take responsibility for your own deliveries. You have an owner mentality, strong integrity and dear to take decisions. You have good communication skills that require that you are fluent in English, both written and spoken. You have ability to work in a truly multicultural environment.
What can we offer?
We can offer you an exciting working environment which will give you valuable experience that will contribute to your future development within Volvo Group. With this position we can offer a challenging role where you will be part of an experienced team with a high level of technical expertise and knowledge in our products. You will get the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures and to influence the development of our future products. Teamwork, energy, passion and respect for the individual are key values for us. We hope you will learn as much from us as we will from you.
Curious? Want to join the team? Apply here!
At Volvo Group Trucks Technology, we are actively working to establish teams that will take maximum advantage of the strength inherent in differences, in knowledge, experience, age, gender, and nationality, etc. Customer Success, Trust, Passion, Change, and Performance are the values that guides us. Send your application as soon as possible. We'd love to hear from you and don't hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions! Peter Janus, Group Manager Test Fleet Center, peter.janus@volvo.com
