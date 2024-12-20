Test Fleet Manager
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-20
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
.
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Are you passionate about creating a real difference and making an impact? As a Test Fleet Manager, you'll play a key role in ensuring the smooth operation of our fleet, managing several hundred trucks and optimizing their performance. With your technical expertise and quick decision-making, you'll solve problems efficiently and help drive success. Your work will directly influence the efficiency of our operations, and every challenge you face will be an opportunity to innovate and improve.
What you will do
As a Test Fleet Manager, you will be responsible for registering and deregistering vehicles, managing certifications, and handling technical documentation. You will manage insurance claims, damage reports, and the disposition of vehicles. Maintaining contact with authorities, inspection bodies, and other external stakeholders will also be a key part of your role.
Additionally, you will:
* Ensure that vehicles comply with legal and technical requirements for operation.
* Oversee vehicle sales, including handling documentation and collaborating on resale processes.
* Be responsible for controlling costs and streamlining processes within the fleet.
Your future team
We are a passionate team dedicated to ensuring maximum vehicle fleet uptime through proactiveness and innovative problem-solving. With strong technical expertise and a collaborative approach, we manage vehicle maintenance, logistics, and continuous process improvements to advance test vehicle performance - and we make sure to have fun along the way!
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you are a proactive problem-solver, capable of making quick decisions, managing complex processes, and driving efficiency across the fleet. Your technical knowledge, attention to detail, and ability to navigate regulatory challenges will be key to your success.
We believe that you have:
* An academic degree within a relevant area such as logistics & transport management, vehicle technology, or similar.
* 5+ years of experience in the automotive or transport industry, preferably within Fleet Management, logistics, or vehicle technology.
* Leadership experience.
* Proficiency in handling administrative processes, data management, and IT tools.
* A solid understanding of regulatory requirements within the transport sector.
Fluent proficiency in both spoken and written Swedish is required.
As a person, you are solution-oriented, structured, and have a long-term mindset. You possess a high level of integrity and thrive in a role with significant responsibility and complexity. Creating structure and efficiency in a challenging environment is something you are passionate about.
What's in it for you?
We provide a comprehensive compensation and benefits package, and in addition, you will enjoy the following:
* A positive work environment that promotes work-life balance.
* Collaborating closely with accomplished engineers within a team, sharing knowledge and learning from each other, while also providing mutual support.
* Opportunities for lifelong learning and career growth.
* Working in an activity-based workspace that offers flexibility in how you work.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. We look forward to meeting you.
If you have any further questions about the role, contact:
Shenyar Karim, shenyar.karim@volvo.com
.
The last application date is the 19th of January 2025.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-19 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "16641-43058948". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Sandra Hamdi 031-66 00 00 Jobbnummer
9074088