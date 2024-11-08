Test Facility Engineer at Volvo Cars

Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Who we are
The department 91877 Electric Driveline is responsible for the build of prototype E-machines and delivering of test objects.
We provide test objects in order to support the development process of new products as well as providing important feedback to R&D and Manufacturing Engineering regarding assembly feasibility, risks and potential improvements for upcoming product launch. The team is currently located in Skövde but will move to new facilities in Floby within a year.
This is a great opportunity to move into the world of product development and test object creation.
What you will do
We are now looking for our next committed and collaborative colleague who is eager to join us!
You will be a part of our pilot plant team Electric Driveline, managing the re-tooling activities connected to the E-motor prototype build in Floby.
You will develop and adapt our assembly procedures to secure that we meet present and future product and process requirements.
Together with the team as well as internal and external stakeholders you will play a crucial role to secure that the equipment is adapted to handle upcoming builds within our area of responsibility.
With your knowledge and expertise, you will support the team by identifying equipment that needs to be updated, address needed actions and execute implementation of updates and improvements.
You will make an important contribution, bringing value to the whole pre-production flow and we believe the best results are achieved together with the team while having fun.
What you will bring
We believe you have a BSc in engineering or equivalent working experience.
You have experience from working in the automotive industry, preferably within Volvo Cars product development and are able to work independently in systems such as TcE and CATIA. You also have a high technical understanding with ability to assess and evaluate potential risks and improvements before, during and after the build activities.
You are interested in the automotive world as well as exploring new technology and methods within your area of responsibility.
You are fluent in English and Swedish, both written and spoken.
To thrive in this position, you have a genuine interest in technology and believe there is always possibilities to utilize. You possess a strong initiative capability to make things happen and don 't hesitate to strive towards the goal even in tough situations.
You have good collaborations skills and like to interact with others. As a person you are engaging and enthusiastic with a strategic and solution-oriented approach. Ersättning
