Test Engineers
Nexer Telescope AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-04-07
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As a test engineer within Central Execution Environment, you will work as part of an agile team, building solutions which are safe and reliable. You will create automated test routines enabling our solutions to be compliant with the highest safety grades in the car industry.
Who are you?
We want to work with you who have a keen interest in modern computing technologies and want to work in an evolving industry. You like solving problems together with others. You are a customer-oriented person who enjoys being part of a team where you take your own initiative and take pride in your own and the team's deliveries.
You and your skills
We think you have a broad background within software, both coding and testing.
For this position the following skills are needed:
Great skills in automated tests with good experience in embedded systems.
Good knowledge of working in a Linux environment
Good knowledge in Python
Good knowledge in Robot Framework
Knowledge in C/C++ (must have C++)
The following are meritorious, but not a must:
Communication protocols
Automotive industry knowledge
Interest in Electrical Cars and its technology
To be successful in this job we believe that you are a structured team player with great communications skills, both written and verbal. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-06
E-post: jobs@telescopeservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nexer Telescope AB
(org.nr 556807-2820)
Scheelevägen 16 (visa karta
)
223 63 LUND Jobbnummer
9840108