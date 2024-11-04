Test Engineer Vehicle - Göteborg
2024-11-04
Profile
Tests and modifies general systems-level software/hardware, specialized utility and/or hardware. Interprets wireless specifications. Designs test plans, scenarios, scripts, or procedures. Documents systems-level defects, using a bug tracking system, and report defects to developers. Identifies, analyzes, troubleshoots, and documents problems with program function, output, or content. Develops testing programs that assess effectiveness of a new system or modification of an existing system.
Job Description* Vehicle Testing - Main Responsible for Open-Loop & Closed-Loop testing in Vehicle for the ADAS Features (AEB/LSS) o Open Loop - Data Collection (public roads + test track) o Closed Loop - Sanity, Smoke & Functional testing (NCAP + Requirement based) o Contribute to Development test requests (ex: verifying functionality / bug) o Exploratory testing (ex: tests with multiple features interaction) o Providing Test results summary after Initial analysis and Issue Reporting* Support in Test Campaigns/Test Expeditions/Customer Demo* Support in Vehicle Maintenance & Garage activities.* Supports testing procedures and provides accurate documentations.* Makes a relevant contribution to the specification of the test requirements for the complete functional chain, sensors, sensor data fusion and driving control function.* *Analyze, standardize, and improve the test approaches, methods, and processes.* Execute testing and evaluation of various advanced and automated driving functions and development activities (e.g.: Collision Mitigation / Avoidance Systems - Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), etc.)* Vehicle Integration - Bringing up with the vehicle with the correct SW/HW required for the test activity.
Required skills
Experience with ADAS Vehicle testing (AEB/LSS)Vehicle Testing experience (including ADAS domain)ECU flashing and data loggingKnowledge of ENCAP Protocols and other NCAP protocols/regulations/ASPICE processEngineering Degree or relevant experienceDriving License B, with T1 & T2Good to have:Knowledge of Vehicle Integration/Bring-up (with correct HW/SW)Experience from Test Campaigns/Expeditions/DemoProgramming Knowledge skills (ex. Python scripting)
