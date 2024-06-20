Test Engineer to international company
2024-06-20
If you have an education in electric power, look here! We offer the opportunity for you to develop in product testing. You get to join a large global company and at the same time feel safe in your small team, exchanging skills with more senior colleagues. Welcome with your application!
For our client in Ludvika, we are now looking for a test engineer. Our client works to promote a sustainable energy future for all, and they provide power to homes, schools, hospitals and factories. In the role of Test Engineer, you will perform tests on various products manufactured here. Our customer is always at the forefront of technology and continuously invests in their plant and equipment.
You are offered:
You will be part of a team of skills that help each other develop both technically and personally, where everyone plays an incredibly important role. Here they look at each individual's development and want to promote further development within the organization and the company.
Work tasks
• Test assignments throughout the process, from test request and technical review to calculations, circuit connection, testing and report writing
• Performing type tests according to international standards as well as development tests for our customers, who come from all over the world
• Responsibility for electrical safety and the plant during testing
• Analyzing the results of the testing and writing technical reports, mainly in English
• Regular contact with customers and inspectors during testing
• You have a university sciences degree with a specialisation in electric power or equivalent knowledge from other studies or working experience
• You have good English skills in both speaking and writing
• You have a solid technical interest that includes both practical skills and when it comes to transforming ideas and knowledge into practice
It is advantageous if you have experience of testing activities. Swedish is very good to have, or to have at least willingness to learn.
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Social
• Orderly
• Stable
