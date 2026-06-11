Project Managers for the automotive industry
Integro Consulting AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2026-06-11
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We are now looking for project leaders both in IT, Manufacturing and Engineering for our client within the automotive industry here in Gothenburg. You will be managing projects and working as a consultant in a team out on customer site.
Work Description and Responsibilities:
You will be managing one or more projects and work in close cooperation with a variety of stakeholders within the organization to secure deliveries according to the time plan. Plan, follow-up and deliver IT or Product Development projects or subprojects within own organization (scope, budget, time plan and quality plan, and follow-up) and working according to the DVP process and/or SAFe
You will lead and motivate a cross-functional core team of approximately 5 to 15 people, coordinating common activities across sites and being accountable for delivering projects according to committed targets and chosen project models.
Experience & Skills Required:
• Excellent communicational skills and great at building relationships at all levels
• Fluent in English, both spoken and written
• Strong knowledge in project management and leadership
• Business oriented
• Used to an agile way of working -SAFe
• Experience from project management from the automotive industry or Telecom
• Background of working in a global environment with various cultures and languages
• You are organized, driven and always looking for solutions.
• Open minded, humble and a real people's person
• Technical skills either from R&D or IT
To succeed in this role, you have:
• A university degree / MSc or equivalent
• Formal training in leadership and communication
• Project management training
• PMP certification mandatory or equivalent
• Several years of experience in technical project management within the automotive industry Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-11
E-post: work@integroconsulting.se Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Project Manager-Automotive". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Integro Consulting AB
(org.nr 559307-4866)
Herkulesgatan 1K (visa karta
)
417 03 GÖTEBORG Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Göteborg Jobbnummer
9960511