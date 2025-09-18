Test Engineer to global company!
Do you want to be part of testing the technology of the future? Now you have the chance to join an innovative company where testing and quality are at the core. Here, you will work with advanced systems in an environment that encourages curiosity, collaboration, and technical development.
OM TJÄNSTEN
We are now looking for a Test Engineer to join a growing technology company with a strong culture of innovation and exciting projects within the industrial sector. This is an opportunity to build your career alongside experienced colleagues in an environment defined by collaboration, curiosity, and technical challenges.
As a Test Engineer, you will play a key role in the integration team with a focus on testing and verification of complex systems. You will set up and maintain test environments with different types of hardware and software, including servers, computers, input/output boards, and simulation tools.
You will write and execute test cases to verify functions such as communication, data collection, and system integration. Test results will be reported to the development team for further analysis. You will also be responsible for keeping the test environment updated and contribute to automating tests where possible, using existing frameworks.
The role will be tailored to your level of experience, skills, and ambitions - whether you are at the start of your career or ready to take the next step toward more advanced projects and responsibilities.
You are offered
• The opportunity to work with varied and stimulating assignments
• Great opportunities for skills development and internal career paths
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Someone who holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, or another relevant field, or has equivalent experience
• Someone who is ISTQB-certified and has experience in software and/or hardware testing
• Someone who communicates fluently in English, both spoken and written (Swedish is a plus)
• Someone who has experience from a role as a Test Engineer or similar
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience in the development or testing of embedded systems
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Goal oriented
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
