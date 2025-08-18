Test Engineer to Fuel Cell Technology
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2025-08-18
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Fuel Cell Technology is looking for a driven and curious Test Engineer to strengthen their development team in Upplands Väsby. FCT is in an exciting start-up phase and offers a unique opportunity to work hands-on with cutting-edge fuel cell technology. To thrive in this role, you should have previous experience from lab or workshop environments and a background as a Test Engineer, Lab Technician, or similar. If you're passionate about sustainable solutions and want to be part of a company where your contributions truly matter - this is the role for you!
OM TJÄNSTEN
Fuel Cell Technology (FCT) is a Swedish innovation company at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions. They specialize in the development of PEM fuel cells for both mobile and stationary electric applications, ranging from 10W to 3kW. Their main product, Lamina, is a compact and versatile micro fuel cell designed to power everything from drones to delivery bikes - enabling clean, efficient, and scalable energy solutions. As they continue to grow, they remain committed to pushing technological boundaries and creating real impact through their work.
As a Test Engineer, you will play an important role in the product development team. You will be part of the fast-moving team when developing new technical products. You will follow the products all the way from concept drawings to finished products. FCT is still in an exciting start-up phase, which is why it's important that you are unpretentious and willing to help out with tasks in other areas when needed.
You are offered
• To be part of an innovative company on an exciting journey
• A role where you will have great opportunities to grow and develop alongside skilled and competent colleagues
• A dedicated Consultant Manager at Academic Work
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Executing performance, functional and environmental tests on our fuel cell Laminas and fuel cell Systems
• Development and execution of exploratory test rigs and test benches
• Management of external testing
• Development and optimisation of testing capability and capacity, e.g. Standard Test Procedures, Instrumentation, Data post-processing
• Set up, operate, and maintain laboratory instruments and equipment
• Prototype build-up: Electronic soldering, laser welding, mechanical assembly
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Engineering degree or equivalent
• Experience of working as a Test Engineer, Lab Technician or equivalent
• Good hands-on workshop or laboratory experience in a relevant electronic / electrochemical area
• Independent, reliable, structured and self-reliant way of working
• Ability to communicate fluently in English, both written and spoken
• Creativity, curiosity and enthusiasm for innovative electronics solutions
It is meritorious if you have
• Experience working with hydrogen
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Change oriented
• Goal oriented
• Orderly
• Stable
• Responsible
• Intellectually curious
Be a self-starter with a knack for creating order from chaos and for finding constant ways of improvement! You are efficient and dare to make decisions but are also keen to involve your colleagues to find the best possible solution to our challenges.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
FCT Sweden is a Swedish innovation company that develops highly novel fuel cells for
electrically powered mobile and stationary (off-grid) units within the power range 10 W to 3
kW. The business was born out of a successful research project at the KTH Royal Institute of
Technology in Stockholm several years ago. Today, the company rests on a stable
foundation of several different patents. Our headquarters and R&D laboratory are in
Upplands Väsby. The rest of the world is our market with fantastic potential. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
Heltid Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15113869". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Jobbnummer
9462727