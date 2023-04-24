Test Engineer Functional Safety | Battery System & Verification
2023-04-24
We are looking for a person with high experience within functional safety testing for our Battery System Design & Validation team at Polestar.
Let us describe the challenge we offer
Polestar is blazing a new trail, dedicating ourselves to the development and refinement of electric vehicle performance. Your experience as Test Engineer within functional safety would be invaluable to us both in concept work and when working with current designs for increased customer satisfaction.
If you are an innovative, open-minded person who believes that electrification is the future of the auto industry, we would like to hear from you.
This position is based at our HQ in Gothenburg, Sweden.
What you'll do
The Battery System Design & Validation team is a part of the Propulsion department, a team with the mission to deliver results which exceed the customers' expectations. In this position as a Test Engineer your focus will be on testing towards functional safety, you will together with your colleagues perform testing activities and set up the needed processes, way of working and documentation according to the standard ISO 26262. You will be setting up processes and workflows as well as to execute and analyze the testing.
Your responsibilities will be:
• Define test strategies and test plans
• Review requirements
• Derive test specifications
• Develop and maintain test environments
• Test execution
• Documentation
Who you are
To be a great fit for this position we believe you have a strong will to create the future of electric vehicles - It's probably fair to call you an EV nerd, passionate about solving climate changes. As a person you are enthusiastic, motivated, well-organized and driven. You're not afraid to try new approaches and out of the box methods. You have a good understanding of how you can apply your knowledge and modify models to current issues within the working area.
To be successful in this role, we believe you have:
• M.sc or B.sc in Electronics, Software or equivalent university degree
• Experience in testing with focus on functional safety
• Experience from requirement and test management tools
• Experience in documentation and planning of functional safety testing.
• Experience in hands on testing in HIL, lab and vehicle environment
At Polestar, you will be a part of a cross-functional and international team, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication.
Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a team with diverse experience, gender and background.
People at Polestar
We know that a change is needed. We also know that each one of us can help bring about that change. Our commitment to becoming climate-neutral by 2040 is just as important to us as being inclusive, diverse, and innovative. Together, we are creating, collaborating and experimenting to usher in a new era of sustainable mobility.
We are an electric performance brand, determined to improve the society we live in.
Is this you? If you are interested in joining the Polestar family, don't wait with submitting your application. We apply a continuous selection process and the job post will be open until the position is filled.
Ersättning

Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-11
