Test Engineer for the Fluid Dynamics Lab
2025-10-14
A Snapshot of Your Day
As a Test Engineer, your day begins at the Finspång site, where you'll dive into hands-on experimentation in our fluid dynamics laboratories. In the morning, you'll be operating advanced test rigs alongside passionate colleagues from the various R&D departments, gathering data that fuels innovation. By the afternoon, you'll be analyzing results together, discussing insights, and deciding on the next steps and preparing for the next test cycle.
Between test campaigns, your focus shifts to enhancing the measurement techniques and instrumentation on the rigs, ensuring our setups remain cutting-edge. You will also continue to develop your knowledge into fluid dynamics and heat transfer measurement methods.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Take ownership of complex problem-solving tasks and risk assessments, driving solutions with confidence and precision.
* Develop new measurement approaches for quantitative evaluation of heat transfer coefficients and pressure losses which play a key role in design validation of the gas turbine hot components
* Lead technical projects focused on developing and operating cutting-edge test rigs, ensuring they meet the highest standards of performance and reliability.
* Provide expert technical guidance to teams across product development, manufacturing, and assembly-your insights will help shape the future of our components.
* Execute critical validation tests in our state-of-the-art fluid dynamics and heat transfer experimental rigs contributing directly to product excellence.
* Get hands-on with the setup and teardown of testing facilities, playing a key role in preparing components for rigorous evaluation.
What You Bring
* A Master's degree in fluid dynamics, physics, or a closely related field.
* Hands-on experience in component testing, particularly involving fluid dynamics or combustion data measurement-your practical insights will be highly valued.
* Familiarity with advanced measurement systems used in fluid dynamics applications is a strong plus.
* Experience in the gas turbine industry-whether in development, testing, or commissioning-is appreciated and will help you hit the ground running.
* Strong command of English, both written and spoken. Basic proficiency in Swedish is desirable and will support your integration into the team and local environment.
About the Team
You'll be part of the Measurements and Engine Component Testing group within our R&D department-a team dedicated to advancing measurement methods for prototype testing and validation. Together, we work with a wide range of systems designed to capture critical data, and other key performance indicators.
You'll collaborate with innovative colleagues who bring deep expertise in measurement techniques tailored for gas turbine prototype testing. The team is rich in experience and always ready to support your growth, offering mentorship and knowledge-sharing to help you continuously develop your skills and confidence.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
