Test Engineer
2025-04-08
We are currently seeking a talented Test Engineer with expertise in both manual testing and test automation for a key role with our client.
Job Overview:
We are looking for a proactive, team-oriented individual who thrives in high-paced environments and is passionate about creating value through technology. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in quality assurance, including modern integration principles and methodologies. This role involves a hands-on approach to testing activities, including ensuring the functionality and quality of Microsoft Dynamics NAV/Business Central solutions through various testing phases.
Key Responsibilities:
Participate in testing activities such as verifying that acceptance criteria are clear and testable, creating test cases and scenarios, executing tests, and maintaining regression test suites.
Report defects and ensure the quality of the Microsoft Dynamics NAV/Business Central solutions.
Implement and maintain test suites using automation tools, supporting product teams and business analysts with analyzing testability of requirements.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand needs and requirements, translating them into relevant test cases, and integrating them into different testing environments to ensure overall quality.
Guide teams in identifying which parts of the testing process can be automated and which require manual testing, ensuring an optimal combination of both.
Preferred Skills and Technologies:
Strong experience with Microsoft Dynamics NAV and MS Business Central.
Familiarity with test automation tools and test design techniques.
Proficiency in writing test cases and test scripts.
Experience with Azure DevOps and other Azure Services.
Knowledge of acceptance criteria and test case execution.
Ability to work effectively within a team, offering insights into automation possibilities and manual testing requirements.
Fluency in English is required.
The Role Involves:
Working within a team to support both legacy and new ERP platforms, focusing initially on the BC and NAV platform team.
Supporting the ongoing development of the D365 Finance and Operations platform, ensuring a smooth transition from older systems.
Contributing to the stability and quality assurance of ERP platforms through automation and manual testing.
Location and Work Setup:
The position is based in Malmö with the flexibility to work remotely for 2-3 days per week.
The workload is full-time (100%) with occasional travel to retailer locations or other offices, including Delft.
The role may involve working within standard office hours in Sweden, with potential for rotating 24/7 support in the future.
Start Date: ASAP
End Date: 31st August 2025 (with the possibility of extension)
This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the quality assurance of a leading ERP platform, working within a dynamic and collaborative team. If you're looking to make an impact and grow in the world of ERP solutions, this role is perfect for you!
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
