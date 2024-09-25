Test Engineer
CTEK is a global market leader in vehicle charging solutions.
CTEK is the leading global brand in battery charging solutions, most specifically vehicle charging. CTEK offers products ranging from 12V & 24V battery chargers to charging solutions for electrical vehicles. Products are sold via a carefully selected network of global distributors and retailers, as original equipment, supplied to more than 50 of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers and through charge point operators, property owners as well as other organizations and individuals providing EV charging infrastructure.
We are now hiring a Test Engineer, Hardware electronics to our headquarters in Vikmanshyttan. However, CTEK's objective is to relocate the HQ to Falun in due course.
What you do
You will perform validation and final test of our products as part of our Validation & Test team. This includes defining the test cases based on product requirements and taking part in complete product design and project reviews with key feedback from validation perspective on end product behavior.
Who you are
You are a tester of electronic products and embedded systems. You are careful and thorough in your daily work and know how to clearly explain to stakeholders the outcome of the validation.
Your skills
We expect that you have degree within relevant area and/or experience from test and validation. Knowledge about regulatory standards for battery charging and electrical vehicle supply equipment is a bonus. You are fluent, both verbal and written, in our corporate language English.
What CTEK can offer you
Technology and competence development within latest standards and technologies in the electrification area
A learning environment where we cover all product development needed for our products internally. This means we do everything from mechanics, electronics, embedded SW, backend, frontend, and app.
To participate in the green technology shift and its challenges and possibilities for CTEK
Great colleagues and a supporting, helping and educational environment.
Employee discount on our products
Collective agreement (Teknikavtalet)
Beneficial electric vehicle charging at the offices
