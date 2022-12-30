Test Engineer

AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.

• Participating in reviews
* Interacting with relevant teams to perform testing tasks
* Develop new and improve existing methods and guidelines, and stay up to date with most recent technology findings within the field of drivetrains
* Problem solving on existing products with detailed root cause analysis.
* Working in international project teams, in cooperation with different AVL departments, in direct contact with our customers.

• Minimum Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical, Automotive, Mechatronics Engineering or similar experience
* Minimum 2 years of experience, preferably within automotive industry
* Well organized and enthusiastic team member that can work independently, guide your colleagues, and lead the work forward
* Excellent communication skills
* Fluent speaking and excellent writing skills in English (Swedish is meritorious)
* Willing/able to travel
* Driving license

Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29
