Test Engineer
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Haninge Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Haninge
2022-12-30
, Ödeshög
, Hjo
, Vadstena
, Boxholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB i Haninge
, Trollhättan
, Göteborg
, Södertälje
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.
Test Engineer
• Participating in reviews
* Interacting with relevant teams to perform testing tasks
* Develop new and improve existing methods and guidelines, and stay up to date with most recent technology findings within the field of drivetrains
* Problem solving on existing products with detailed root cause analysis.
* Working in international project teams, in cooperation with different AVL departments, in direct contact with our customers.
• Minimum Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical, Automotive, Mechatronics Engineering or similar experience
* Minimum 2 years of experience, preferably within automotive industry
* Well organized and enthusiastic team member that can work independently, guide your colleagues, and lead the work forward
* Excellent communication skills
* Fluent speaking and excellent writing skills in English (Swedish is meritorious)
* Willing/able to travel
* Driving license Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34510-41227858". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Edward Källrot +46 765252628 Jobbnummer
7303048