Test Engineer - HIL and cars
Incluso AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2026-04-24
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We are looking for a Senior Test Engineer - HIL and cars for a global automotive company in Gothenburg.
Start is in May 2026, 5-month limited contract to begin with, possibility of extension after that.
Job Requirements:
We are looking for a experience test engineer with experience in testing with HIL and cars.
Good knowledge of testing on HIL/Cars is a must.
Good knowledge of testing tools. (CANoe, CANAlyzer, INCA and other logging and debugging tools) is a must.
Good debugging skills.
Familiar with test management and traceability tools like CarWeaver, Elektra, or TeamCenter.
Experience with automated testing using CAPL, Python, or other testing frameworks.
Swedish driving license.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is in May 2026, 5 months limited contract to begin with. This role is 100% onsite in Gothenburg.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Kanika Singhal recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-04 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7636802-1966658". Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213), https://openings.incluso.se
Postgatan 10 (visa karta
)
411 06 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Incluso Jobbnummer
9875606