Test Engineer - Functional Validation for Electrified Vehicles
2025-11-05
Are you an engineer ready to power up your career in the automotive development? Do you have a passion for leadership and a drive to innovate in the world of electric vehicles? Look no further - we have the perfect role for you!
The Functional Validation SWE unit within Power Electronics section is responsible for prototyping, functional, verification, and compliance tests on both component and complete vehicle levels. Our team consists of nine engineers and four mechanics/electricians, all possessing deep knowledge in mechanical prototyping, vehicle electronics, software systems, and charging components.
We ensure that the charging systems and services we develop not only have the right performance and functionality but also comply with current safety and security legislations. Our goal is to provide a state-of-the-art charging experience for our customers.
Role Summary
Do you possess skills in multitasking and coordinating? As our Coordinator, you will be at the forefront of innovation, coordinating the testing and validation on vehicles and prototypes for our cutting-edge electric trucks. Working closely with the test engineers and designers in our agile teams, you'll support the group with planning tests, rebuilds and ensuring a smooth operational flow, all while honing your leadership and technical skills.
Job Responsibilities
Coordinating Vehicles: Ensure that we have the right vehicles with the right specifications booked for our tests. Coordinate the teams so that the hardware and software for generation trucks are compatible. Make sure that the need of test vehicles is presented to the projects.
Coordinating Tests: Together with the Test Engineers coordinate and plan upcoming test and test needs. Including climate test such as summer test and winter test. Also keeping all the systems updated with the latest information.
Test Needs Management: Keep track of the roadmap for our BEV vehicles and assure that the necessary test are planned in time to meet the project milestones. This means being in close contact with the both line and VCT leaders.
Coordinating Rebuilds: Together with the designers, material coordinators and mechanics coordinate rebuilds of test vehicles.
Collaboration: Become the bridge between design and testing both at Scania but also on a Traton level for upcoming coordination between out global sites in Sweden, Germany, USA and Brazil.
Who are you
Experienced Engineer: You have a technical university degree or similar experience. Previous work experience in electrical engineering and/or automotive industry is a plus but not required.
Detail-Oriented: You are meticulous and well-structured in your work, with an ability to build the puzzle with some pieces still missing.
Team Player: Demonstrated leadership potential, with a desire to take ownership of projects and drive results in a fast-paced environment. You are dedicated, flexible, and positive, thriving in a collaborative environment.
Technically Proficient: You have a good ability to build a general technical overview by switching between the bigger picture and on a detailed level.
Communicative: Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders. Proficient in English, both written and spoken. Basic knowledge of Swedish is required
Traton Offers
At Traton, we value stability, reliability, and a strong sense of community. We provide a structured work environment where you can focus on your tasks and contribute to our long-standing tradition of excellence in the automotive industry.
We offer opportunities for continuous learning and skill enhancement through structured training programs and courses. Our comprehensive benefits include a competitive salary, performance bonuses, and a robust occupational pension plan.
For your convenience, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Job Express, ensuring a hassle-free commute.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-04. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
