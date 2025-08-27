Test Developers In Electrification, Traton Group R&d
Scania CV AB / Elektronikjobb / Södertälje Visa alla elektronikjobb i Södertälje
2025-08-27
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Scania CV AB i Södertälje
, Nykvarn
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige
.
We are looking for several Test Developers!
TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation - Let 's make a difference together. Find out more: www.traton.com
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role summary
This role is a part of TRATON Group R&D, located in Södertälje, Sweden
Are you ready to be part of TRATON's exciting transformation from a leading truck and bus supplier to an innovative creator of sustainable transport solutions? With us, you have the opportunity to contribute to the development of electrified transport vehicles and become a key player in the electric future. We are now looking for three more test engineers who want to be part of this journey and shape the sustainable transport solutions of the future.
Job responsibilities
As a test engineer at TRATON, you will develop a broad competence within the vehicle's control system and get an overview of how different functions work together in the software. Here, you not only get the opportunity to use your creativity and innovative ideas, but also to find effective ways to verify and improve our products.
Your duties will include system testing for software, including requirements review, test case creation, and creation of test scripts for automated tests. Testing will be performed both in test rigs (SIL and HIL) and in real vehicles (trucks and buses). You will also be responsible for analyzing test results and constantly working to improve strategies and methods. Close cooperation with software developers and system owners is a natural part of your role to deliver high-quality products to our customers.
Who you are
We are looking for candidates with both a few years of experience in a similar role and if you are a recent university/college graduate. You are responsible and structured when it comes to making decisions together with the rest of us. You have an ability to solve complex problems and enjoy challenging yourself and your colleagues to find creative solutions. Flexibility is a key skill, and you are ready to change focus when needed.
To be qualified for this job, you should have:
* A degree as a university engineer or civil engineer in electrical engineering, embedded systems, or mechatronics.
* Knowledge of programming, preferably Python.
* A merit to have a European driving license for a car.
* Master English, both spoken and written.
* Merit to master Swedish, both spoken and written.
This is us
In our team, we work closely together in an inclusive and creative environment. We help each other every day and have close cooperation with each other. Sometimes we work from home and sometimes from the office - it's flexible. The team is mixed in terms of both gender, age, and nationality, and this means that we are innovative together in a lovely and friendly environment.
TRATON offers
At TRATON Software Factory, we believe in your success and development. As part of our team, you will have access to fantastic local and international development opportunities, work with professional colleagues, and be part of a revolutionary journey in the transport industry.
Benefits include wellness allowance, bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job Express buses for an easy commute to Södertälje.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-09-16. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: David Alstig, Head of System Test Battery & Electrification, david.alstig@scania.com
.
We look forward to your application!
This recruitment process is handled by Scania for TRATON Group R&D. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-09-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "20404-43613313". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976) Kontakt
Otto Wetterström 00000000 Jobbnummer
9479144