Test Developer Automotive
Afry AB / Datajobb / Södertälje Visa alla datajobb i Södertälje
2024-12-03
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Afry AB i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
AFRY provides engineering, design, digital and advisory services. We are devoted experts in industry, energy and infrastructure sectors, creating impact for generations to come. AFRY has Nordic roots with a global reach. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable society.
Automotive within AFRY offers comprehensive expertise within all aspects of the automotive industry as well as other mobility solutions. Whether it's next-generation vehicles, electrification of public transport, mobility hubs or charging infrastructure, our broad expertise contributes to the transition to a more sustainable society.
We have the skills and capabilities to provide services in all parts of the mobility ecosystem. Our mission is to be the system integrator leading the way in process development, design, digitalisation and technology integration.
Job Description
The automotive department at AFRY is expanding, and we're looking for skilled Embedded Software Developers to join our team. We have a diverse range of assignments within the automotive industry. You might work in our internal project delivery organization or at a client's office within the automotive domain. Our teams are organized cross-functional development groups, where continuous improvement, innovation, and knowledge sharing are part of our daily routine. As an Embedded Software Developer, you will create high-quality software that meets our clients' standards.
We place a strong emphasis on your core competencies, as they are crucial to your success as a consultant. You will excel in this role if you are a results-oriented team player who enjoys collaborating with others.
Qualifications
Have a master/bachelor's degree in computer science, electrical engineering, embedded systems or mechatronics.
Experience as a test engineer for automotive application.
Experienced in Python
Experience to analyze requirements and write test cases
Experience to perform manual and automated tests
Partake in Test Planning sessions with other stakeholders
Create test automation scripts
Analysis of results and bug reporting
General understanding of vehicle architecture, vehicle communication protocols such as CAN, UDS
Experience with Autosar
HIL
SIL
Meriting experience:
Familiar with ISO 26262. Familiar with Matlab/Simulink Familiar with C++/C MIL
As a person, you are:
An inquisitive problem solver who likes new challenges. Engaged, positive and social who are happy to share your experience and opinions. Communicative and have a good ability to cooperate. Result oriented, good individual and true team worker.
Additional Information
Welcome to submit your application, the deadline is 2025-01-31.
Due to the upcoming holidays please have patience with us that the respons could be delayed.
Contact information
Mehrnoosh Mehrkash
Section Managermehrnoosh.mehrkash@afry.com
Mehrnoosh Mehrkash | LinkedIn
Morgan Sandlund
Talent Acquisition Partnermorgan.sandlund@afry.com
Morgan Sandlund | LinkedIn
We kindly ask not to be contacted by staffing and recruitment agencies or salespeople offering additional job advertisements.
At AFRY, we engineer change in everything we do. Change happens when brave ideas come together. When we collaborate, innovate technology, and embrace challenging points of view. That's how we're making future. We are actively looking for qualified candidates to join our inclusive and diverse teams across the globe. Join us in accelerating the transition towards a sustainable future. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Afry AB
(org.nr 556120-6474)
Järnagatan 12, 4 tr (visa karta
)
151 73 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
9042904