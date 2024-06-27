Test Coordinator within Mechanical Strenght
2024-06-27
We are looking for a Test Coordinator to a company in Södertälje. Do you have a background within test coordination and mechanical testing? We work with ongoing selection - apply for the position today!
OM TJÄNSTEN
The global company, known for its impressive trucks and buses, has its roots deeply embedded in the Swedish manufacturing industry. With a reputation for reliability and innovation, they have become a significant part of the transportation sector worldwide. Their products are characterized by high performance and advanced technology, making them a preferred choice for professional drivers and logistics companies worldwide.
Dina arbetsuppgifter
• Coordination of test assignments within load analysis, strength testing and durability testing
• Resource planning
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Master of science, preferable in mechanical or vehicle engineering or similar
• Have experience in test coordination, mechanical tests, durability, test rigs and/or fatigue and strength analysis
• Are fluent in both Swedish and English since communication goes in both languages
Det är meriterande om du har
• Experience in durability testing or test coordination.
• German language skills.
För att lyckas i rollen har du följande personliga egenskaper:
• Results-oriented
• Responsible
• Solutions-oriented
