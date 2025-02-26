Test Architect For Ad/adas
2025-02-26
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Let's introduce ourselves
We are around 200 curious and engaged engineers in our department committed to delivering safe mobility for people by designing and delivering the complete customer experience for autonomous safety functions (AD&ADAS). Our cross-functional collaboration spans over many engineering disciplines from software, advanced sensors and electronics to mechanical engineering and attribute.
Our teams are also in close daily collaboration with our partner Zenseact as well as our internal teams in Shanghai, Sunnyvale and Singapore. In this position as Test Architect, you will play a key role in defining and rolling out our department wide strategies for an efficient test flow so we can move forwards towards a very fast release process.
What you'll do
As a Test Architect for the AD/ADAS Function, you will:
* Define Testing Scope: Lead the effort to establish a clear and comprehensive scope for testing across our AD/ADAS products, addressing current gaps and eliminating redundant tests.
* CI-Stage Testing Leadership: Develop and lead the implementation of testing strategies for different Continuous Integration (CI) stages to ensure confidence in each stage from a Functional perspective.
* Collaboration: Work closely with needed interfaces to understand and prioritize our future testing needs, ensuring alignment with overall project goals. Serve as a subject matter expert and the go-to person for setting strategic directions within your field.
* Test Automation Initiative: Lead the test automation initiative, driving the necessary cultural changes and collaborating with Engineering Managers (EMs) to integrate test automation into our processes.
* Team Collaboration: Collaborate closely with various teams to develop detailed test plans, ensure their implementation, and monitor progress to achieve testing milestones.
* Mentor and inspire the others within the organization, setting a positive example and fostering growth.
* Lead by example as an inspiring figure within the company-wide AD/ADAS community, actively contributing to its success.
* Share your expertise to support others' development by organizing lunch-and-learns, publishing insights on internal and external blogs, and representing Volvo Cars at conferences and meetups.
What you'll bring
We are seeking an experienced and highly skilled professional to lead our AD/ADAS efforts within a dynamic, cross-functional team. To be successful in this role, you should bring around 10 years of relevant experience in the automotive industry, with deep expertise in AD/ADAS systems, CI/CD, and test strategies. You will have a strong background in verification, validation, and integration within large-scale projects, and a proven ability to manage complex initiatives.
The ideal candidate will have a passion for project management, leadership, and talent development, as well as a solid technical foundation and hands-on experience. A background at the MSc level or equivalent is required, with a deep understanding of the complexities involved in AD/ADAS systems. You will work closely with other architects and teams across various areas, with a focus on providing direction and leadership for the AD/ADAS domain. This role requires someone who can take ownership, set strategic goals, and drive innovation while guiding the team to the next steps.
Fluency in English (both written and spoken) and a valid driving license are essential for this position. You will receive strong support and the freedom to implement impactful solutions that drive the future of our AD/ADAS initiatives
