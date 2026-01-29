Temporary Sustainability Controller
Atlas Copco AB / Controllerjobb / Nacka Visa alla controllerjobb i Nacka
2026-01-29
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco AB i Nacka
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Your role
Are you passionate about sustainability and firmly believe that effective reporting can contribute to making Atlas Copco Group an even more sustainable company?
We are currently looking for a motivated controller to join our Group Sustainability controlling team on a temporary assignment for a period of two years. This role has been created to provide support during an exciting and significant transformation project, where Atlas Copco Group will be implementing a new Corporate Performance Management system. During this journey, your contribution will be key to ensure continuity in our reporting processes and maintaining high quality deliverables related to our sustainability and people data.
It is Group Sustainability Controlling's mission to deliver high quality ESG reporting and relevant analysis to Group management and other stakeholders. To achieve this, we focus on reporting process improvements, efficiency through digitalization and compliance. In this role, you will:
Take ownership of some key reporting processes and data quality, acting as a first point of contact and help drive continuous improvements in current processes.
Identify gaps and improvement opportunities in current reporting to achieve further compliance with ESG regulations.
Update and develop training on new reporting guidelines.
Lead smaller reporting and improvement projects where you can create a lasting impact and grow your expertise in project management.
Engage with different stakeholders across the Group developing your analytical and leadership skills.
In this role you will be reporting to the Group Sustainability Controlling Manager and will be based in Group Center in Sickla (Stockholm), Sweden.
To succeed, you will need
Ability to combine your controlling skills with sustainability and eagerly following up on the dynamic landscape of ESG legislation.
Be a self-motivated, well-organized and service-minded team player driven by continuous improvement.
Good communication skills and not afraid to step up and take responsibility when needed.
Ability to work with large data sets and analytics to create business insights.
Experience with IT systems from a functional or technical perspective is a plus and knowledge of SAP BPC, SAP HANA, CCH Tagetik, SQL or PowerBI is an advantage.
A university degree in business administration, sustainability, finance or similar with experience in reporting and structuring data.
Excellent English, both written and spoken.
In return, we offer
A dynamic and passionate central team that works closely with the sustainability teams across the Group
Exposure to different levels of the organization and many opportunities to strengthen your career profile
The possibility to realize your ideas and truly make an impact on the Group's sustainability journey.
The position will bring new challenges and great opportunities to learn and further develop your competences.
A hybrid work model and professional development opportunities during your assignment.
Job location
This role offers a hybrid working arrangement, allowing you to split your time between working remotely and being on-site at our office in Stockholm, Sweden.
Contact information
Talent Acquisition Team: Vanessa Zettergreen
Hiring Manager: Wendy Boonen
We respectfully but firmly decline usolicited contact from recuritment and staffing agencies for this recruitment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco AB
(org.nr 556014-2720)
Sickla Industriväg 19 (visa karta
)
105 23 NACKA Jobbnummer
9711375