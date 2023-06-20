Telesales Executive
AlBirunia AB / Militärjobb / Uppsala Visa alla militärjobb i Uppsala
2023-06-20
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AlBirunia AB i Uppsala
Job Description
Dears All,
English Telesales Position Announcement
We are looking for an enthusiastic Telesales Representative to contribute in generating sales for our company. You will be responsible for closing sales deals over the phone and maintaining good customer relationships.
An effective telesales representative must be an excellent communicator and have superior people skills. They should be comfortable presenting products or services over the phone as well as dealing with complaints and doubts.
The goal is to help the company grow by bringing in customers and developing business.
Our scope is solar energy, but not important to have previous solar experience, we will educate you.
Responsibilities
Contact potential or existing customers to inform them about a product or service using scripts
Fast typing and translating Arabic English.
Answer questions about products or the company
Ask questions to understand customer requirements and close sales
Direct prospects to the field sales team when needed
Enter and update customer information in the database
Take and process orders in an accurate manner
Handle grievances to preserve the company's reputation
Go the "extra mile" to meet sales quota and facilitate future sales
Keep records of calls and sales and note useful information
Requirements
Excellent knowledge of English Language, as English will be 90% of communications
Fast typing and translating
Proven experience as telesales representative or other sales/customer service role
Proven track record of successfully meeting sales quota preferably over the phone
Good knowledge of relevant computer programs (e.g. CRM software) and telephone systems
Ability to learn about products and services and describe/explain them to prospects
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Cool-tempered and able to handle rejection
Outstanding negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues and address complaints
BSc degree is a plus.
Benefits
You will enjoy a happy and dynamic team
Continues knowledge enriching with renewable energy industry, especially solar
Happy reluctant events and seminars
Training Courses
Remote and onsite working
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AlBirunia AB
(org.nr 559415-2844)
Studentvägen 30 A Lgh1407 (visa karta
)
752 34 UPPSALA Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Jobbnummer
7901303