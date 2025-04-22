Technology Roadmap Manager
2025-04-22
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a leading supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to providing complete and sustainable transport solutions. Together with TRATON and our sister brands MAN, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International, we are working to shape the future of mobility with innovative and environmentally conscious solutions.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do. Together, we are at the forefront of creating a sustainable future.
Role Summary
We are looking for a temporary Technology Roadmap manager for the period June 2025-January 2026, as our colleague is on parental leave. We are a talented team working at the intersection of academia and practice, in a department where we have fun and develop together. You will be part of the Global Industrial Development department, responsible for strengthening and developing Scania's expertise in production technology, quality, and industrial IT.
You will play an important role in contributing to the development of the Technology Roadmap in cooperation with your colleagues. Specifically, you will be responsible for managing the TRM process, facilitating competence planning at Scania's production units globally, and ensuring our competence portfolio stays up to date.
Job Responsibilities
Plan and lead workshops with production units.
Support the units with their TRM plans
Summarize and analyse the result of the workshops into a report to be presented for all units and PPL management team
Who You Are
You have a relevant university degree and experience in production/logistics development and/or project management. We believe you are enthusiastic, loyal, curious, and outgoing with a strategic mindset. You are warm and inclusive, eager to establish a strong internal Scania network.
You have a genuine interest in new technology and its implications. Bonus points for perseverance in achieving goals and the ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Furthermore, you have great communication skills and can easily interact with different people in various positions within the company.
This Is Us
Securing access to the right competences for the future is key to ensuring Scania's long-term competitiveness. The Technology Roadmap (TRM) is our process for achieving this in production and logistics. We analyze how the world may develop over the next 20 years using future scenarios.
Scania Offers
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, Scania supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include training at our health center Gröndal or wellness allowance, result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. Scania also hosts events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-05-06. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact: Group Manager of Production and Logistics Research, Lorenzo Daghini lorenzo.daghini@scania.com
, or Senior Manager Research and External Cooperations, Anna Davidsson anna.x.davidsson@scania.com
.
