Technology Architect End User Computing (intune/mecm)
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Arkitektjobb / Stockholm Visa alla arkitektjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-09
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, Lidingö
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Role: Technology Architect - End User Computing (Intune/MECM)
Location: Sweden,Gothenburg
Technology/Experience Required: 10+ years of IT experience with strong specialization in Intune, MECM, Munki, AutoPkg, and iOS.
Job Description
As a Technology Architect - Intune/MECM, should,
• Responsible for fixing the defects raised from client and provide technical consultation
• Handle client and stakeholder communications
• Ability to work individually and in team environment
• Guiding Team members and providing technical consultation for the solution and best practices.
• Preparation of technical documentation and conducting end user training sessions
• Responsible for quality and process adherences of all support tickets resolution
• Responsible for SLA, SSAT, CSAT and client KPIS in delivering the quality output for all INTUNE track
• Ability to work in team and shifts in diverse/ multiple stakeholder environment
Key Responsibilities
Ticket Management: Monitor, update, and resolve user issues in ServiceNow.
Technical Skills:
• Microsoft Endpoint Manager fundamentals
• Device management using Microsoft Endpoint Manager
• App management using Microsoft Endpoint Manager
• Conditional Access policies using Microsoft Endpoint Manager
• Analyze and resolve compliance issues using Microsoft Endpoint Manager
• Managing Modern Desktops (MD-101)
• Deploy and upgrade operating systems
• Manage policies and profile
• Manage, protect, and monitor devices
• Manage devices enrolled in Microsoft Intune, and manage updates
• Manage apps and data
• Automate Windows deployments by using Windows Autopilot
• Manage devices by using Microsoft Intune
• Co-management experience by using Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager
• Migration to Intune Co-Management from On-premises
• Introduction and tour of Microsoft Intune and Azure Portal
• About different EMS licenses
• Creating static and Dynamic groups
• Deep understanding of ITSM platforms (e.g., ServiceNow).
• Software Lifecycle management
Experience
• 10+ years in overall IT experience.
• Exceptional customer engagement with good communication and interpersonal skills.
Qualifications & Certifications
• Bachelor's degree in computer science, Engineering or related field.
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through the many next of their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
Visit www.infosys.com
to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.
All aspects of employment at Infosys are based on merit, competence and performance. We are committed to embracing diversity and creating an inclusive environment for all employees. Infosys is proud to be an equal opportunity employer Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-09
E-post: sonali_gupta05@infosys.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB
(org.nr 556779-1040), https://www.infosys.com/
Tegeluddsvägen 76 2TR (visa karta
)
115 28 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Infosys Technologies Sweden AB Jobbnummer
9843702