Techno-Functional Consultant (Swedish speaking)
Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Stockholm
2024-06-05
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Infosys Technologies (Sweden) AB i Stockholm
ole - Consultant / Sr. Consultant
Technology - Insurance domain
Location - Stockholm, Sweden
Business Unit - HILDCG
Job Description
At Infosys, we assure that your career will never stand still, we will inspire you to build what's next and we will navigate further together. Our journey of learnability, values and trusted relationships with our clients continue to be the cornerstones of our organization and these values are upheld only because of our people.
Your role
The current team are working in an Agile, SAFe development environment. The team is made up of developers, testers and a shared services team to support the environments. As a Techno-Functional Consultant, you will be working closely with customer SMEs and end users to understand the business AS-IS process, concerns and gaps and come up with solution and propose TO-BE process to help improve the overall experience. You also need to create requirement artifacts like FSD, NFSD, Traceability matrix and work with the developers and testers and clarify the requirements, review the test scenarios, and validate them, participate during UAT.
Skills Required
Business Savvy & Tech Expertise: strong knowledge and experience in Insurance Domain (P&C) specific to Commercial Lines and Personal Lines with good understanding of Insurance concepts and work streams-Billing, Claims, Policy.
• Experience with Sweden Insurance market will be preferred.
Requirement Ninja: You're a master at eliciting requirements - using various techniques to uncover the unsaid needs of our insurance clients. You can understand the needs of the business and translate them into actionable technical solutions.
Agile Advocate: You thrive in fast-paced environments and embrace Agile methodologies to deliver solutions efficiently and iteratively. SAFe Certified are Bonus.
Tooling: You're comfortable using industry-standard tools like Jira, MS ADO to document requirements, manage projects, and collaborate with the team.
Swedish Language: Full Professional Proficiency
Quick Learner with an Insurance COTS Platform: A bonus for experience on insurance COTS platforms will have added advantage. If not, you are expected to learn on the job one of Insurance COTS Platform
Experience on Agile and SAFe methodologies.
Personal
Besides the professional qualifications of the candidates we place great importance in addition to various forms personality profile. These include:
• High analytical skills
• A high degree of initiative and flexibility and proactiveness
• High customer orientation
• High quality awareness
• Excellent verbal and written communication skills
• High proactiveness
About Us
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.
